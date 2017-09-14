Wainfleet fire chief moving on

Just more than a year after being hired on as Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services fire chief, Kevin Foster is leaving the township.



Foster, hired to replace former chief Harry Flagg who retired from the fire service, will head to the Milton Fire Department where he will take on the role of deputy chief.



“It’s certainly with mixed emotions … I enjoyed my time here. There’s a very solid core group of people here that are engaged and are looking to help the community from the fire side in our department. They were a joy to work with,” said Foster, Thursday.



In the last year, Foster said the fire service’s training program was coming along very well and good resources were being utilized to give the volunteer firefighters what they needed.



“We generated a number of materials to promote our upcoming recruitment campaign.”



Foster said one of the most important things for him over the last year was the opportunity to get members engaged and committed to the training programs and recruitment drive.



The chief’s final day in the township is Friday, Sept. 29



“I’m very proud of the team here, and I very much enjoyed working people not only in the fire service but with township staff. I think as I leave, it will be the people I remember and miss most,” he said.



Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs said Foster brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the township that will be missed.



“I’m not entirely surprised he’s moving on,” she said, adding that wealth and experienced helped the fire service move forward in terms of restructuring, organization, and training.



Jeffs said the chief got the smoke alarm check program going again and had very creative ideas when it came to promoting the fire service



“I really enjoyed working with the chief, we had a good working relationship and I appreciate what he brought to the role. I’m disappointed he’s leaving, but I wish him well in his new endeavor,” she said.



Foster said members of the Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighters Association have indicated they will support and assist the township in any way possible during the transition period between his departure and the hiring of a new chief.



Jeffs said township council will be discussing the hiring of a new chief, but no timeline has been set.