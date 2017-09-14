Snowbirds coming to Niagara District Airport

The countdown is on to the rare opportunity of seeing the Canadian Snowbirds perform their thrilling air show in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

As part of the Canada 150 celebrations, the Snowbirds will perform from the Niagara District Airport the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Having the iconic Canadian aerobatic team come to NOTL this summer is thanks to Lord Mayor Pat Darte, who knows a couple of the pilots who hail from the Niagara area.

“People love to see any air show, but especially the Snowbirds,” says Darte.

The Snowbirds sent out a invitation to put your name in, and that’s what we did,” he said.

The Town has committed some funding, but the bulk of the cost is expected to be covered by $75 VIP tickets and $5 general admission tickets, said Darte.

Having the Snowbirds come to NOTL is a step in the direction of returning an annual air show to the Town, he said. “We used to have an air show every year. Potentially we could get back to that. Hopefully this is something we can continue to offer.”

The Snowbird team was scheduled to perform in Fort Erie early in the season, but were forced to cancel and go back to training before resuming their Canada 150 celebration tour.

The gate will open at the airport at 2 p.m., and there will be aircraft on display for viewing, as part of the entertainment airport staff is co-ordinating.

James Smith, airport manager says there will some interesting aircraft to see.

He lists those confirmed so far: There will be two T28 Trojans, Second World War fighters; a Second World War Harvair Trainer Yellow Bird; two planes owned by a local air enthusiast, 1930-era Lockhart 10 used in the filming of an Amelia Earhart movie and a Waco 1930s biplane; and an Aero L-29 Delfin military jet trainer aircraft used by the air forces of Warsaw Pact nations.

Also on display will be the aircraft used by the Civil Air Rescue Emergency Service volunteers out of the Niagara District Airport, and the local Air Cadets tow plane and glider.

The Canada 150 musical revue, Confederation Celebration, will also be performed.

The Snowbirds are expected to begin their show at 4:30 p.m. for a 45-minute performance.

That will be followed by a meet-and greet for the public, says Smith.

There will be a food truck on the grounds, and vendors with Snowbird memorabilia.

Smith says the long-range forecast shows a good clear sky for the performance.

"It's going to be a great event. We're very excited to have the Snowbirds here."

General admission tickets are $5, with the field in front of the airport being used for parking.

There is also a VIP event, which includes preferred parking at the airport, a licensed viewing area and an opportunity to meet the Snowbirds pilots.

For tickets go to www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-snowbirds-in-niagara-on-the-lake-tickets-36871498645