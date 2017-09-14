225th provincial celebration to be held Sunday

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

It was a Monday, Sept. 17, 1792, when the first session of the first Parliament of Upper Canada was held in Newark, now Niagara-on-the-Lake.

NOTL is known as a town of many provincial firsts: the first newspaper, the first library, the first historical museum, the first law society, agricultural society and Indian Council, but none more important than the establishment of the first capital by John Graves Simcoe in the town he named Newark.

That milestone is being commemorated this Sunday, Sept. 17, 225 years after the first opening of Parliament, and in the park named for Simcoe.

It’s organized by members of the NOTL 150 committee, and a subcommittee devoted to the provincial celebration, with support from Niagara Region.

The idea to hold the celebration in NOTL - and the funding - came from the province, said committee member Cheryl Morris.

It was suggested by Dave Levac, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

“He thought NOTL was the most appropriate place to have this celebration,” she said.

The event will include a procession by the Queen’s York Rangers and Historical Guard, the ceremonial guards accompanying Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Levac said when he leads the parade of officials responsible for opening the chamber at the provincial legislature, the sergeant-at-arms carries a mace, a tradition started in NOTL in 1792 with an important democratic function - it recognizes the authority of the Speaker.

Levac says as the 41st speaker, he carries on “a long line of tradition that began in Niagara-on-the-Lake, to oversee the healthy functioning of democracy at the provincial legislature.”

Local historian and author Richard Merritt says until Simcoe was named the first lieutenant governor of Upper Canada, “we had been part of Quebec, under the Quebec Act of 1774, and French civil law.”

Settlers wanted to own their land under British law, he said, thus the Constitutional Act, passed in Britain in 1791, divided what had been Quebec into Upper And Lower Canada and laid the foundation for representative government. Upon arriving in 1792, Simcoe’s job was to establish English law and the provincial assembly settlers were expecting.

The Niagara location made perfect sense as the capital in 1792, says Merritt. It was accessible by boat and there was a good-sized population thanks to Butler’s Rangers and loyalists, but Simcoe only expected it to be temporary - by 1993 he had already decided the capital would move to York, now Toronto, although it would be another three years before the move took place.

The first meeting of Parliament, following elections in August, 1792, was held at a location that remained until recently the subject of conjecture, said Merritt.

The site most commonly identified in history books - and still is on Wikipedia, the popular online source for information - was that of Navy Hall, which Merritt describes as then being a complex of primitive buildings that included Simcoe’s home and his office, on the waterfront property where today’s Navy Hall, built after the War of 1812, sits on Ricardo Street in NOTL.

But historians are now “fairly certain,” said Merritt, that the first meeting of the assembly was held at the first Freemasons’ Hall in Upper Canada, on what is now the corner of King and Front Streets, where the Masonic Lodge is still in use - that site, but not the current building, which came later.

The site of the now-closed Parliament Oak School in Niagara-on-the-Lake is also sometimes referred to as the location of the first parliament, and where the first anti-slavery legislation in the British empire was signed on July 9, 1793.

There is no truth to the first, although there might be some explanation for the second, says Merritt.

“It is reasonable to expect” a member of the legislature who lived in a home on that property at the time might have, on a hot summer day, decided to move a meeting to his home, where debate of the anti-slavery act could have been held in the shade provided by one of the large oak trees, he said.

“We don’t really know that, but it’s a good story that has carried on for 200 years. The truth has been lost in history.”

That first session providing for English law, says Merritt, included trial by jury, the English system of weights and measures, the establishment of jails and court houses and “even a standardized tool for the milling of wheat into flour.”

Subsequent sessions, he said, “passed acts dealing with marriage, town meetings, local militias, the practice of law and medicine, among other things,” including the anti-slavery act, only the second such legislation in the world.

During this time the community of Newark prospered, and although its home as the capital of Upper Canada was short-lived, it led to the establishment of the many other important institutions that followed, said Merritt. “The very basic things we take for granted these days are the result of what was incorporated into that legislation.”

The Simcoe Park anniversary celebration Sunday includes musical presentations, and an original play by NOTL writer and producer Barbara Worthy for the occasion of the 225th celebration, which will be introduced by Levac.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and period attire is encouraged.