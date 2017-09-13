Reno at Lake Street service centre

Renovations at the city’s main public works yard began this week.

The service centre at 383 Lake Street is being upgraded to accommodate staff and equipment from the city’s parks, recreation and culture services building on Geneva Street.

The work is expected to be completed by early 2018.

The public won’t be able to access the centre during renovations, but the city said the work won’t affect traffic on Lake or neighbouring businesses.

The consolidation of the buildings is happening because the 320 Geneva St. building is on its last legs.

City council was told in 2015 that it was just a matter of time before the 1970s-era building could expect catastrophic system failures. It was also at 40 per cent over-capacity.

Council’s options were to construct a replacement building for $17.8 million or build a new facility for both the Lake and Geneva Street operations for $32.5 million. They went with the least expensive option and staff recommendation to renovate Lake Street Service Centre and consolidate for approximately $9.7 million.

The city expects to make more than $1.4 million from the sale of the Geneva Street property after the building is demolished and the 1.57 hectares of land is remediated.