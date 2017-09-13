Leafs to visit Niagara Children's Centre

As part of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp events taking place in Niagara Falls this weekend, players and team mascot Carlton the Bear will visit Niagara Children’s Centre in St. Catharines on Friday afternoon.

Various Maple Leaf players will visit children who use the services of the centre and take photos, distribute gifts and participate in activities with the children.

The Leafs are collaborating with Niagara Children’s Centre throughout their visit to Niagara Falls for the club’s camp ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Centre volunteers will be present at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls during camp events to distribute information on the facility and collect donations.

All proceeds from camp ticket sales will benefit the centre and its work focused on helping children with delays and disabilities, achieve their optimal potential.

Proceeds generated for the centre by the camp will support the costs of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and social workers at the facility to assist children in reaching their goals.

The centre provided rehabilitation and support services to more than 3,300 children and youth last year across Niagara with physical, developmental and communicative delays. Children cared for include those with developmental speech and language delays, autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, brain injury and neurological conditions and developmental delay.

Visit niagarachildrenscentre.com for more information.

The Leafs will hold this year’s training camp at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls from Friday through Sunday.

The team will give fans the opportunity to watch training-camp activities including practices, scrimmages, an alumni game, and various outdoor activities.

The team will hold daily practices and scrimmages from Friday through Sunday with doors opening at 9 a.m.

