Couple concerned about ATV damage to trails

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A diverse woodlot in Ridgeway should be used for walking and appreciating nature, not roaring around on all-terrain vehicles, says a local couple.

Tim and Brigitte Bonner’s Nigh Road property borders Shagbark Nature Park, a 64-acre wooded area with an extensive trail system running through it.

This summer, they’ve heard and seen too much damage caused by motorized recreational vehicles.

“There’s a lot of damage being done on the trail,” said Brigitte Bonner during a recent visit and walk-through of the site with the Times, pointing to large ruts and exposed tree roots she says are caused by people riding through the woodlot on ATVs.

Brigitte and Tim say they regularly see small tress knocked down.

“It aggravates me when I see the trail being ruined,” said Tim, although the municipality has been keeping an eye on the site, he added.

“They’ve been doing a good job maintaining it.”

The Town of Fort Erie has recently made improvements at the municipally-owned property between Burleigh and Prospect Point roads.

The Bert Miller Nature Club has also worked with the municipality to establish a new parking lot, signs and plantings to rehabilitate the property.

Interpretive signs throughout the park, which has more than four kilometres of trail running through it, highlights its diverse character, including its geology, the woodland, birds, butterflies and other natural life.

“There’s a lot of beautiful wildlife back there,” said Brigitte.

Sean Hutton, the Town’s manager of parks and facilities, says some repairs were made last year, and the municipality will continue monitoring the park’s condition to determine if another site visit is required.

He said motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trails and there is a sign at the park’s main entrance on Burleigh Road displaying rules pertaining to the Town’s parks and beaches bylaw, which does not allow the use of all-terrain vehicles.