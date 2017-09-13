When it comes to selling tickets for a university hockey game, a sword dating back to the early 1800s certainly makes the cut

Only 12 hours after complimentary student tickets became available for the annual Steel Blade Classic men’s hockey game at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, a request was made for more to be released after a record 2,541 tickets were scooped up.

Interest in Friday night’s exhibition game between the host Brock Badgers and the Guelph Gryphons broke the single-day record of 964 student tickets picked up last year, when the homecoming game was first played at the downtown arena.

Nearly 4,000 have now been spoken for heading into the annual downtown Homecoming Tailgate Party and Brock Badgers hockey game Friday,

“The Homecoming Tailgate Party and the Steel Blade Classic at the Meridian Centre last

year was a massive success,” Neil Lumsden, the university’s athletics director, said. “There’s so much excitement at Brock about this year’s game that we know it’s going to be even bigger.

“The Steel Blade is a great example of the momentum being created in the community around

Brock Sports showcase events.”

This marks the 19th year for the Steel Blade Classic, now contested as a one-game showdown between the Badgers and the rival Guelph Gryphons.

While the game starts at 7 p.m., the festivities kick off with the tailgate party starting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts, across from Meridian Centre.

The party is free and open to the public, and will feature music, a barbecue, beer tent and family-friendly activities.

The game itself will include a tribute to the 50-year history of Brock men’s hockey, one of the first varsity sports offered at the university. The first hockey team, then known as the Brock Generals, first took to the ice in 1967.

To commemorate that history, the Badgers playing Friday night will wear throw-back Brock

Generals jerseys, and members of that first team will be in attendance for a reunion.

John O’Brien, who scored the first Brock goal in league play during that inaugural season, will drop the opening puck along with Brock University president Gervan Fearon.

It may be a pre-season game, but for the current roster of players, the Steel Blade Classic is one of the biggest games of the year.

“Being the new coach and seeing the success of the game and the excitement it generated

in the community last year, I can’t wait to be part of the Steel Blade Classic,” said Marty Williamson, a former Niagara IceDogs coach who became the head coach of the Badgers last month.

“I’ve been very impressed with how hard our players have been working and how focused they are to give their best effort Friday. The Brock students, alumni and the

community have made the Steel Blade Classic something we all look forward to.”

Tickets for the Steel Blade game are available online at www.steelbladeclassic.com. Prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

The Steel Blade Classic trophy, which carries the name of the annual champions, was a donation of the Werner family. The sword is an 1803 pattern, non-commissioned officer’s “hanger.” It was the sword carried by sergeants of the Upper Canada Artillery Units and Royal Artillery during the War of 1812.