Three days of art & music at Firemen’s Park

One of the region's biggest arts festivals returns in a big way this weekend.

After a one-year hiatus, the Carmel Fine Arts & Music Festival in Niagara Falls is back with a new home and new organizers. It kicks off Friday night at Firemen's Park and continues all weekend, offering about 60 artists, a Kids Art Zone and nearly 20 musicians.

It will also have a familiar face from MuchMusic's glory days acting as MC: Former VJ Kim Clarke Champniss, who recently moved to Niagara Falls from Toronto.

“My bigger ambition is to help the arts community down here, whatever I can do,” he says. “Let's face it, Niagara Falls needs all the help it can get.”

Champniss, who recently released the memoir Skinheads, Fur Traders and DJs, will MC a masquerade soiree Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring Niagara artist Angie Strauss and singer Mel Monaco. He'll also be on hand the rest of the festival, running 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

After four years at the Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre, where it was run by Niagara Falls artist Torena Gardner-Durdle, the event is now under the umbrella of local not-for-profit group Niagara Arts Showcase.

Co-administrator Lori Lococo says the show has expanded its mandate to include more featured artists, live art installations, and Niagara musicians performing indoors and outdoors.

Sarah Boulton, Road Waves, Cory Cruise and Katey Gatta are among the performers.

“People look at it as an opportunity to get into the art community,” she says. “They've done art for quite awhile, but never taken that step to do a show. Our prices are fairly reasonable when you look at other shows.”

Champniss adds a familiar face to the proceedings, she says. One of MuchMusic's most visible personalities throughout the '80s and '90s, he says he eagerly hopped aboard the event to ingrain himself in the Niagara arts scene.

And it all happened because of a chance encounter on Queen Street.

While having lunch with friend Joanne Muroff Smale, a renowned publicist who also relocated to Niagara Falls, he was introduced to Lococo and her husband Phil, both tireless supporters of the Niagara Falls arts scene.

They connected immediately, and Champniss was soon asked to join the Carmel arts fest.

“I had accepted this approach that I was going to say yes to everything when I came down to Niagara Falls,” he says.

“And it's an unbelievably quick way for me to get to know the musicians, which is what I'm known for.”

A Niagara Falls resident for just six weeks, Champniss is already enamoured with the more relaxed pace. Returning to Toronto last weekend for a book launch event, the difference was glaring.

“Toronto has changed dramatically – it's not the city I fell in love with,” he says. “Not to slight Toronto at all. It's anything anyone involved with arts and culture and business has wanted, (but) Toronto has become a mini-New York, let's face it.

“It's not my city any more. It's expensive, it's crowded. The one thing you notice moving down here and then venturing back into TO is the intensity. Which you're so used to when you live there, but it's not until you pull yourself out and go 'My God, the traffic, the people, the noise!'”

Lococo has been on a promotional blitz for the festival, and with glorious weather forecast for the weekend, hopes for between 1,500 to 2,000 people to attend.

Champniss has been impressed with the work involved.

“The effort required at this end is enormous, I know what it takes,” he says. “If you get a decent house, it's because you've done the leg work.”

Adds Lococo: “Putting on the show is one thing, but getting it out to the community is a whole other thing.”

