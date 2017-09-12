Nominees announced for Niagara Music Awards

Country singer Brad Battle, pop crooner Mel Monaco and rocker Mark James Vaiana lead the way with five nominations each for the 10th annual Niagara Music Awards.

Monaco and Vaiana both collected nominations for Album and Music Video of the year, while Battle is up for Male Vocalist and Country Artist of the Year. All three are also up for Original Song of the Year.

Nominees were announced Tuesday night for the annual event, which moves to the 700-seat Greg Frewin Theatre Sept. 24.

Last year, the show was held at the former Lundy's Lane United Church, and in 2014 and 2015 it was at Taps in downtown Niagara Falls.

Organizer Todd Brown says the show will mark its first decade with an entire week of events following the awards gala. Niagara Music Week will feature shows and activities throughout the region, cilminating in the Feast Street food festival in Welland Sept. 30.

“It's an amazing group of ambassadors this year representing the different groups throughout Niagara, from jazz to blues to rock,” says Brown. “We're so grateful for their input this year.”

With the move to the Frewin Theatre, he says to expect a more impressive-looking production.

“The technology is really coming together, finally, as you can see through our social media and website improvements,” he says. “The show will have some cool tech as well.”

Frewin will perform a 15-minute magic show to open the awards, starting at 8 p.m.

About 900 submissions were received this year.

The nominees:

Album of the Year:

Boococky, Cory Cruise, Jessica Wilson, Mark James Vaiana, Mel Monaco, Natrolites, Riley Michaels, Sarah Boulton

Adult Contemporary Artist of the Year:

Brad Battle, Bryan Sorensen Groove Trio, Cory Cruise, Jay Diem Band, Mel Monaco, Natrolites

Bar Band of the Year:

Chippewa Dirty, Off the Record, The Associates, Vinyl Flux

Blues Artist of the Year:

Joshua Arden Miller, Mighty Ducks Blues Band, Riley Michaels, Spencer Mackenzie

Country Artist of the Year:

Ashlynne Vince, Brad Battle, Chelsea Crites, Dean Young

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Ashlynne Vince, Chelsea Crites, Chloe Rabideau, Nicole Cerminara – JIN (band), Katey Gatta, Mel Monaco

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Brad Battle, Cory Cruise, Danny Breeze, Dean Young, DRFTR, Kevin Teng, Riley Michaels, Spencer Burton

Folk Artist of the Year:

Nolan Jodes, Ron Hurst, Spencer Burton, Robert Adam, DRFTR

Heavy Metal Artist of the Year:

Dorian Gray, The Offering, Welland Wasted, Wretched Pain, Viscosity

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Boococky, Donny Yonder, EU Afool, Everett Champion, Jakob Bell, Keni ft. Truly P, Kevin Ten ft. Keni, Theatre Crisp

Instrumental Artist of the Year:

Kevin Richard Hotte, Paul Layton, William Preston

Jazz Artist of the Year:

Ashley St. Pierre, David Ian Andrea, Doug Mundy, Randy Stirtzinger, Sarah Jerrom

Music Video of the Year:

'Trepidation' – Cabaret Quicksand, 'What You Can't Have' – Chelsea Crites, 'Until It's Over' – Danny Breeze, 'Just One Night' – I Got the Girl, 'It's OK' – Kevin Teng, 'Lay Me Down' – Mark James Vaiana, 'Hold Me Back' – Mel Monaco, 'Shame On Me' – Natrolites

New Artist of the Year:

Dean Young, Flacco, Mark James Vaiana, Riley Michaels, Snypz D.X.O, Stick Figure

New Group of the Year:

Handsome Devils, I Got the Girl, KNOW, No Orphans, The Ikes, Tuscany

Original Group of the Year:

Advancing Low Lives, Donny Yonder, Mel Monaco, Natrolites, Outlaws of Sherwood, Rob Graham Band, The Ikes, Theatre Crisp

Original Song of the Year:

'Dreamer' – Avenue Inn, 'Hung Up' – Brad Battle, 'Last Man Standing' – Dean Young, 'Lay Me Down' – Mark James Vaiana, 'Hold Me Back' – Mel Monaco, 'Hammered and Nailed' – Mighty Ducks Blues Band, 'Feelin' Fine' – Natrolites, 'Head Heavy' – Theatre Crisp

Songwriter of the Year:

Brad Battle, Cory Cruise, Danny Breeze, Jessica Wilson, Mark James Vaiana, Snypz D.X.O, Theatre Crisp

Producer of the Year:

Damian Birdsey, Dean Martin, Jim Casson, Paul Gigliotti, Tabby Teng, Jay Baty

Promoter of the Year:

Eric Dickson, Gillian Underhill, Rafik Guirguis

Punk Band of the Year:

The Electric Dead, They Call It Chaos, Viscosity

Rock Band of the Year:

Advancing Low Lives, Amber Reigns, Avenue Inn, Cabernet Quicksand, J.I.N., Revive the Rose, Savour the Moment

World Artist of the Year:

Carribean Club Trio, Sarah Jerrom, William Preston, Vox Violin

Venue of the Year:

Black Sheep Lounge, Mahtay Cafe, Taps Brewery, The Geekery Pub, The Warehouse

There were not enough submissions for EDM, prog rock or engineer awards this year.

