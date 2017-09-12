COUNCIL NOTEBOOK: Some fencing removed from piers

Notes from this week’s St. Catharines city council meeting...

Some fencing removed from piers

Temporary fencing installed on the Port Dalhousie piers this spring because of record high lake water levels has been removed.

The fencing was put up in April on the west pier near Lakeside Park Pavilion and on the east pier in the area of the Dalhousie Yacht Club so people wouldn’t walk out on them during flooding.

Mayor Walter Sendzik said the Department of Fisheries and Oceans completed inspections last week to confirm the high Lake Ontario water levels didn’t cause additional damage to the piers. The department determined those sections with temporary fencing could re-open.

City crews began removing the fencing and cleaning up the piers last Thursday.

Other fences put up by Fisheries and Oceans in April 2015 because of structural concerns with the piers themselves remain in place. The piers are owned by the federal government and repairs are estimated to cost more than $30 million.

Sendzik said the city remains committed to getting the piers fixed and MP Chris Bittle has been active in pressing the federal government to fund the work.

An environmental review of the proposed repair work is currently underway and is anticipated to be completed by December.

Kiwanis pool could be filled this week

Registrations for swimming programs at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre are a little lower than normal, but the city is hoping that will change with the pool opening.

Phil Cristi, acting director of parks, recreation and culture services, told council they’re at about 70 per cent capacity for fall aquatic programs, scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

He said that’s a little behind what the city is accustomed to seeing.

“We’re hopeful that with the news that the pool is about to re-open, we’re going to have more people register,” Cristi said. “Our private lessons are near capacity as well, so we can’t wait to open our doors back to the community.”

The five-year-old indoor facility on Carlton Street has been closed since July 4 when acoustic ceiling tiles and lights fell to the pool deck. The city’s investigation found a cable holding the suspending tiles wasn’t fastened tight enough and pulled down the tiles and lights.

The city is currently pursing its legal and financial options to cover more than $100,000 costs in repairs.

Fall aquatic programs were originally scheduled to start Sept. 11 but had to be moved to Oct. 2 because of the emergency repairs.

Dan Dillon, director of transportation and environmental services, told council the contractor at the pool is wrapping up work.

“We should be able to start the clean up and filling the pool later this week,” Dillon said.

An opening date hasn’t yet been set.

Meanwhile, council heard two ice pads under repair this summer at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre on Fourth Avenue will be opened on Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

Rampant residential rats report requested

Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens says she’s been inundated with phone calls about rats since The Standard published an article recently about increased sightings of the rodents.

“People are seeing them walking down the sidewalks,” she said. “They’re getting very brave. They’re coming out during the day. They’re running across parks. They’re running across their backyards.”

Stevens asked that staff and the mayor take the issue to the region and find out how they can work together to control the rat population, which has increased in different neighbourhoods. She’ll be making a request for a city staff report to come back to council on the issue.

Mayor Walter Sendzik said city staff would work with Niagara Region public health on a report on the impact of the rat population increase, what’s being done by the city, what the region is doing and how they’re tracking the effectiveness of their efforts.

Mayor says Niagara prime location for Amazon

Mayor Walter Sendzik said he’s supportive of the Region’s efforts to try and convince online giant Amazon to locate its second headquarters in Niagara.

The Seattle-based electronic commerce company announced Sept. 7 that it plans to invest US$5 billion to create a massive facility in North America expected to create as many as 50,000 jobs.

Sendzik said Niagara has assets with Hamilton and Buffalo, such as a catchment area of two million people, transportation routes and technology schools in McMaster and Brock Universities.

“When you start looking at the checklists of what we have, I think as a community it’s important that we at least try,” Sendzik said. “There’s a lot of folks who say ‘Why bother, we’re not big enough. Why bother, we don’t think we’re good enough. I think we are good enough.”

He said with the investments that have been made in the community over the last number of years from arts to infrastructure and in its post-secondary schools, Niagara is one of the most competitive places to land a business.

But it’s going to take a lot of effort. St. Catharines economic development director Brian York is leading the charge at city, with Niagara director of economic development David Oakes at the Region.

“If we all just think positive about where we’re going with the Amazon bid, who knows what can come out of this,” Sendzik said. “The greatest result could win the lottery. The second best would be other companies start to look at St. Catharines and Niagara and say, ‘What’s going on down there? We’re hearing a lot of good stuff’.”

The hope, he said, is that Niagara gets short-listed.

“If we get short-listed, then it will be a full-court press that Abu would be proud of,” Sendzik said, referring to Abu Kigab, who was on the Canadian basketball team that recently won gold at the FIBA under-19 men’s championship.

“Full court press. Kid from St. Catharines goes on to win the gold medal. Anything’s possible.”

Shoreline erosion worse than expected

The city will fork out more money for emergency repairs along the Lake Ontario shoreline that it owns.

Emergency work began in June behind the property line of 14 Shore Blvd. where active erosion and slope failures were identified.

A staff report to city council Monday said during the emergency work, fallen trees along the bottom of the bank were removed providing a better view of the shoreline. City staff and consultant Shoreplan Engineering Limited found that the conditions were more severe than previously thought and extended further east behind 10 Shore Blvd.

City council agreed to increase the contract for emergency shoreline repairs from $138,856 to $229,344 plus HST to address problems on city property behind 10, 12 and 14 Shore Blvd. The work is being handled by the Ontario Construction Company.

Council also directed staff to hire Shoreplan Engineering Limited to design a permanent shoreline protection plan on city-owned shoreline behind 8 to 14 Shore Blvd for $51,000.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia said the city owns approximately 2 km of shoreline that is not protected and the potential costs of protecting it is huge. He asked if there are any opportunities beyond the province and federal government for funding shoreline erosion.

Transportation and environmental services director Dan Dillon said they are always looking for funding opportunities. He said once lake levels have fully subsided, the city will take a more comprehensive review of all of its shoreline across the lakefront to determine its condition and come up with a re-prioritization of future construction works.

