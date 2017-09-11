Charges laid in fatal crash

A 19 year old Hamilton man has been charged in relation to a head-on crash that claimed the life of a Welland man in Hamilton in late August, say Hamilton Police Services.



Police say the man, who they did not identify, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death on Friday, September 8. He was released from custody and will appear in court later this month.



The crash took place shortly before midnight Tuesday, August 29 and police say while the investigation by the collision reconstruction unit is still ongoing, speed has been identified as a contributing factor.



Hamilton police say a Volkswagen Beetle, driven by the Welland man, was travelling southbound on Upper James Street near Homestead Drive. At the same time, a Ford F150 truck, driven by the 19 year old Hamilton man, was travelling northbound on Upper James.



The vehicles collided head-on and the Welland man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The other driver was transported to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.



It was Hamilton’s 13th fatality of 2017 and police ask any witnesses who have yet to speak with them to contact Det.-Cst Jaimi Bannon at 905-546-4753.

