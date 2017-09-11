Buy a cookie for The Hope Centre

A smile can go a long way in helping The Hope Centre.



From now until Sunday, $1 from every Smile Cookie purchased from any Welland Tim Hortons location will be donated back The Hope Centre through the 2017 Smile Cookie Campaign.



In a release, Christina Lajeunesse, Hope Centre’s fund development and community coordinator, said those who purchased the cookies in Welland helped raise $17,119.00.



The goal for this year is $20,000, she said in a release.



“Over the past two years, The Hope Centre has transformed into a community social service hub that houses other like-minded agencies to create a one-stop shop for individuals needing multiple services all under one roof. The Hope Centre’s staple services of food security: food bank and soup kitchen, housing stabilization, and emergency utility assistance, just to name a few, are still running strong, but we too are growing. We are offering free in-house trauma counseling, trusteeship, budgeting, life skills training, income tax clinics, I.D clinics, and so much more,” the release said.

In Port Colborne, funds raised from the sale of the Smile Cookies sold in the lakeside community will go toward supporting Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services smoke alarm program. The fire service is going through the entire community, ensuring homeowners have working smoke alarms. The campaign kicked off after a fatal fire claimed four lives last December.