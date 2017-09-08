FALLEN WORKERS: A young life cut short

Charles Aeneas McInnis travelled a long way to find work. He was born in Souris, P.E.I., to a family of Scottish heritage.

McInnis moved to the Welland area by 1925. He may have come with his older brother, Archibald, or maybe he was enticed to move when told by his sibling of the canal’s employment opportunities. In 1928, Archibald was living in nearby Humberstone, one of the centres of the canal construction, while Charles and his family were on Lock Street in Welland.

McInnis eventually found employment as a signalman with Atlas Construction Co. He had worked for it for about two years and, according to The Standard, “was considered one of their most competent workmen.”

Initially, things went well for him. In 1927, he married 20-year-old Annie Hollis. Twelve months later, in January 1928, they welcomed a baby daughter, Amy Ellen. This must have been a happy time for the growing McInnis family.

But, tragedy was about to strike.

On Sept. 29, 1928, McInnis was working on a cofferdam at the syphon culvert construction site in Welland. A cofferdam is a temporary enclosure in a body of water that allows the area behind it to be drained to enable major work to take place there. Work in this area had finished, and workers were in the process of dismantling the cofferdam’s iron sheets (also called sheet pilings) with the help of gin poles. These lifting devices are giant pulleys on a pole which is supported by guy lines.

McInnis happened to be nearby when two guy lines supporting the gin pole suddenly snapped. This caused the two-tonne pole to collapse. In its downward descent it struck McInnis on the head, fracturing his skull and killing him instantly.

Pete Calls, the foreman at the worksite, received minor injuries in the same collapse, while others narrowly escaped serious injury.

In its description of the McInnis accident, The Standard mentioned another incident that had taken place just two days previous: “This was the second accident of the week on the aqueduct, a foreigner who was employed as a labourer, on Thursday receiving a badly fractured leg, which necessitated his removal to the construction hospital at Homer.”

After McInnis’s death, wife Annie and daughter Ellen moved in with Annie’s parents, William Hollis and Agnes Amy (nee Hodson). To make ends meet, Annie apparently worked as a seamstress at a convent school in Welland.

Annie and her daughter later relocated to the United States, living in Iowa and Illinois. She remarried, to William Harry Rice, and together they had a son, William Rice, and two daughters, Margaret (George) Durney and Mary (William) LaFleur.

Annie died in 1987 and Ellen in 1999.

As for their husband and father, Charles McInnis was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. Sadly, his actual gravesite is not known.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force will unveil a memorial to the workers in the fall. To learn more or to make a donation visit www.stcatharines.ca/donate.

Profile No. 106

Charles Aeneas McInnis, 24

Born: Dec. 22, 1903 (Souris, King’s County, P.E.I.)

Died: Sept. 29, 1928 (Section 6, syphon culvert, Welland)

Cause of death: Fractured skull after being struck by a falling pole

Occupation: signalman, Atlas Construction Co.

Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Welland (grave unknown)