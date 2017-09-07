STANDARD STAFF

For the second year, Brock University is holding a fundraising bazaar to assist a program aimed at helping students who want to help others.

The bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Academic South hallway. The event raises money for Brock’s alternative reading week program, which allows students to participate in volunteer work locally and abroad.

The community yard sale, hosted by the Brock Leaders Citizenship Society, allows students, faculty and staff, as well as the general public, to register and sell items for a $20 registration fee. Vendors keep whatever they make through the sale of their items.

Parking for the event is free in Lot D.

For more information, email brockleaders@brocku.ca.