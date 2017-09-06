A 27-year-old man was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital for treatment following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Wainfleet.

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services responded to Regional Road 45, west of Wellandport Road, at 4:45 p.m.

On scene, emergency services found a vehicle that had struck a hydro pole. The driver of the car was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to hospital.

Police said the driver has since been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.