Niagara Calendar

NIGHT LIFE

DOC MAGILLIGAN’S RESTAURANT & PUB: LMT Connection, Sept. 7. Madhatters, Sept. 8. Vinyl Flux, Sept. 9. 6400 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls

BUCHANANS STEAK & SEAFOOD: George Tirpko, jazz guitar. Sept. 8. 6022 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls (DoubleTree). 905-353-4111, niagarafallsdoubletree.com

JORDAN HOUSE TAVERN: Trickbag, Sept. 8, Patsy and the Muscle, Sept. 9. 3751 Main St., Jordan. 905-562-9591 ext. 6. www.jordanhouse.ca

MOOSE AND PEPPER BISTRO: Jazz Cafe with Ashley St. Pierre and Dustin Ballinger, Sept. 9, 4740 Valley Way, Niagara Falls, 289-296-8858, www.mooseandpepper.com

THE OLD WINERY: Sept. 8, The Old Winos with Duane Rutter and Honeyboy Steve Wood. Sept. 9, The Niagara Rhythm Section with Carlos Del Junco. 2228 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake. 905-468-8900

DUNN STREET GRILL: Ron Hoover, Sept. 9. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011.

OTHER STUFF

CLUB ITALIA: Pasta and Meatballs Night, Sept. 7, 2525 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, $12 per person. 5-8:30pm, 905-374-7388

LIFETREE CAFE: Getting Past...Your Past and Making the Most of Your Future, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. 2-3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway.

LUNDY'S LANE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Niagara Falls Public Library, Victoria Ave. Guest speaker Dr. William Siener, retired executive director of the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society Museum.

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Bob Ross Paint Night at Seaway Mall Branch: Sept 7 @ 6pm. www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 479: Fish fry, Sept. 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. 5603 Spring St. Niagara Falls. 905-354-4331

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR. 24: Fish fry Sept. 8, 5pm to 7pm. General meeting, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. 15 George St., St. Catharines. 905-685-8461

FORT ERIE LIONS CLUB: Baked ham dinner, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lions Seniors Centre 265 High St. Fort Erie. Adults $12, Children 10 & under $6

CANADIAN-POLISH SOCIETY: Fish Fry, Sept. 8, 4pm - 7pm, 43 Facer St., St. Catharines, 905-937-1413

FISH & CHIPS DINNER: Sept. 8, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Club Castropignano, 1311 Egerter Rd., Port Robinson, 905-384- 9292.

TAOIST TAI CHI: Open house, Sept. 9 and 16, 10 a.m. - noon, 222 Bunting Rd., St. Catharines. 905-935-7583 or taoist.org/niagara.

WINFEST: Sept. 9. Club Heidelberg, 569 Lake St., St. Catharines. Doors open 5:30 pm. Music by the Great Vibes. Members $8, non-members $12. 905-935-4218

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING WELCOME DANCE: Sept. 9, 8 p.m. No partner necessary. Folk Arts Multicultural Centre, 85 Church St., St. Catharines. $5 admission. Class Sept. 12, 7:3 p.m. First class free for new members. www.rscdsstcatharines.ca

NIAGARA RAILWAY MUSEUM RAIL DAYS: Sept. 9 and 10. 21 Warren St., Fort Erie. 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Historic railway displays,artifacts,models, sales etc. Admission $5 per adult, ages 6 to 12 $3. under 6 free. 905-708-8914 or 905-357-6539

PORT COLBORNE MAKERS’ MARKET: Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guild Hall, 72 Charlotte St., Port Colborne. Free admission. 905-714-4485

PARKINSON SUPERWALK: Sept. 10, Grantham Lions Club hall, St. Catharines. Registration at 11 a.m. with the walk at 1 p.m. 905-892-9548.

SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 418. 294 Vine St., St.Catharines. Music by Black Tie. $10/person. info@niagarabanquethall.com 905-935-3242

SEPARATED AND DIVORCED HEALING MINISTRY: Meets Sept. 11 and 25, 7 p.m. Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre, 7020 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls. 905-356-4113 or 905‑ 684‑ 0154 or separatedanddivorced@saintcd.com.

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: Adult Chess Club at Main Branch, Sept 11 @ 7pm. Digestion, Health & Wellness at Main Branch, Sept 12 @ 7pm. www.wellandlibrary.ca 905-734-6210 ext. 2521

ST. ALFRED'S WOMEN'S SRS. MIXED CARDS: Sept. 11, 1 p.m. St. Alfred's Centre, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines. Groups of 4 welcome. 905-935-3861

PHOTOGRAPHY LUMINOSITY MASKS TUTORIAL: Hosted by the St.Catharines Photographic Club, Sept 12, 7:30 p.m., Grantham Mennonite Brethren Church, 469 Grantham Ave, St. Catharines. http://stcphotoclub.ca/

PFLAG CANADA NIAGARA CHAPTER: Monthly meeting Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Quest Community Health Centre, 145 Queenston St., Suite 100, St. Catharines. 905-937-0202 , niagara.pflag@gmail.com, or www.pflagcanada.ca/niagara.html

DINNER DANCE, DUNLOP OLDER ADULT CENTRE: Deadline for tickets Sept. 12. Event on Sept. 15, dinner at 6 p.m. 80 Dunlop Dr., St.Catharines. Mem.$20. Non $23. Music by Walter Ostanek. 905-685-6668 or 905-682-2144

THEATRE

FIREHALL THEATRE: Auditions Sept. 7, 7 – 9 p.m. for Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Callbacks Sept. 10 at 4p.m. www.firehalltheatre.com, auditions@firehalltheatre.com 4990 Walnut St., Niagara Falls

LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY SERIES (SHANNON LAVERTY): Sept. 8, Seneca Queen Theatre, 4624 Queen St. Niagara Falls. 905-353-9461. www.senecaQueen.ca

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: Audition appointments now being taken for fall production of Damn Yankees. 905-380-7242 between 10 am and 9 pm for appointment. Singers, actors and dancers required. Minimum age 18. Garden City Productions, 372 Merritt St., St Catharines. gcp.ca

MUSIC

YOUNG AT HEART SINGERS: Sept. 7, 7-8:30 p.m., Trinity United Church, Thorold, All welcome. No audition necessary. 905-932-7775

NIAGARA MEN'S CHORUS: Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.Stamford Presbyterian Church ,3121 St. Paul St., Niagara Falls .905 354-5523

SING NIAGARA WOMEN’S A CAPPELLA CHORUS: Open Rehearsal Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m. Paroisse Immaculee Conception Church, 99 Garnet St., St. Catharines. info@singniagara.com or www.singniagara.com

WOMENCHANT CHORUS: Rehearsals begin Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Trinity United Church , 100 Main Street West, Grimsby. All welcome. womenchant.ca.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill in Fonthill. 905-246-9966, 905-892-2336.

COMMUNITY

PELHAM ART ASSOCIATION: Watercolour class and acrylic class with Gloria Kingma, Sept. 7, Pelham Public Library. Acrylic workshop with John Stuart Pryce, Sept. 9, 10. Pelham Town Square. 905-892-4625, mpartstudio@hotmail.com, http://pelhamartassociation.ca/

MASTER GARDENERS OF NIAGARA: Plant sale, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. -noon, Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, 4890 Victoria Ave. N. Vineland.

ALZHEIMER’S COFFEE BREAK: Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m. - noon, Rockway Community Club, 2021 Reg. Rd. 69. 905-892-6167.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT WESLEY UNITED CHURCH: Sept. 9, 7 p.m.244 First Ave., Welland. $10 entry fee, 905-735-5912

NIAGARA PUMPHOUSE ARTS CENTRE: Steve Knapp exhibition opening, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. 247 Ricardo St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. 905-468-5455 www.niagarapumphouse.ca

PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY: Open house Sept. 10, 1 PM to 4 PM, 179 Church Street, St. Catharines. Introductory course is free. www.schoolofphilosophy.ca or 416-960-4833

PORT COLBORNE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Meets Sept. 11,7 pm. Portal Village Retirement Home. Guest speaker Janet Chipp, Fort Erie author and historian will discuss the Fenian Raids. 905-835-2291

PORT COLBORNE ART CLUB: Beginner oil painting classes with Valerie Fox & Dori Schooley, Sept. 11-25 & Oct. 2. Beginner's watercolour classes with Denise Hesler, Sept. 12-26 & Oct.3. Oil classes with Melani Pyke (acrylics welcome), Sept.13-27. Beginner's drawing classes with Chris Summerhayes, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 & 25. Bethel Community Centre, 2703 Chippawa Road East. 905-6876108.

ST. CATHARINES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Forty Days in the Wilderness with world traveler Ineke Brinkman, Sept 12, 7 p.m. Author reading/signing with Angie Littlefield author of Tom Thomson's Fine Kettle of Friends, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.54 Church St.905-688-6103 ext. 211. www.stcatharines.library.on.ca

LADIES' TIME OUT: Register by Sept. 12 for upcoming morning program. Fairview Community Church, 455 Geneva St., St. Catharines. Exercise/specialty activity and refreshments. Basic fee $35 for 10 weeks. Child care $5 per child. 905-934-3398 or www.fairviewmb.ca.

EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS: WHMIS certificate workshop, Sept. 13, 800 Niagara St., Seaway Mall, Welland. 289-488-1800 to register.

NIAGARA FALLS NATURE CLUB: Meeting Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Niagara Falls Library, 4848 Victoria Ave. Dan Doucette presents Flora and Fauna of Nepal and Sri Lanka. All welcome. niagarafallsnatureclub.org

ARTS PLACE GALLERY: Work by Tim Frances and Joyce Honsberger until Sept. 15. 714 King St. Port Colborne. artsplacegallery.com 905-834-9060

PIG AND CORN ROAST: Sept. 16, 5 p.m. St. John’s Anglican Church, Jordan. Music by Mike Lynch. Adults $20. Children over 5 $10. 289- 567- 0716.

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Work by artist Carolyn Dover until Sept. 30. 3836 Main St., Jordan. Open Sun-Mon, 10am-5pm, Fri-Sat 10am - 6pm. jordanartgallery.com

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring work by Jane Marshall until Oct 27. Civic Square. 905-735-4463 or 905-732-2840.