Niagara gearing up for opioid crisis

Niagara needs a multi-pronged approach to head off the increasing number of people overdosing on opioids such as fentanyl, says associate medical officer of health Dr. Mustafa Hirji.

As part of that approach, members of Niagara Region’s public health committee voted Tuesday to hire additional staff to implement an enhanced provincial government program that includes outreach services to assist people dealing with opioid addictions, opioid use surveillance and increased distribution of naloxone kits, paid for with $250,000 in provincial funding.

Hirji said the number of fatal overdoses in Niagara associated with opioid use has doubled in the past few years, to about 40 in 2015, the most recent year that statistics have been provided by the regional coroner’s office.

“That is fairly large,” he said, adding the upward trend appears to be continuing.

“We hear from our hospital partners who are seeing these people come in, and we are getting a sense of what’s happening with them. The sense we’re getting is that the trajectory is continuing to increase. It may have increased a little bit more sharply, but not massively different,” he said.

“We’re seeing a lot more in our emergency department visits and in our EMS transports. They’re really seeing the numbers go much, much higher.”

In an interview, Niagara Emergency Medical Services community engagement and awareness officer Mayram Traub said paramedics responded to 10 “suspect” opioid overdoses between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday this past weekend.

“We can’t be certain that the overdoses were solely opioid, there’s a strong suspicion there,” she said.

That’s more than twice the number of overdoses paramedics responded to in a typical weekend this summer.

Traub couldn’t confirm if any of those overdoses were fatal, because paramedics cannot determine the cause of cardiac arrests that could be associated with an overdose.

During the committee meeting, Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale, chairman of Niagara’s police services board, said overdose deaths in British Columbia are expected to reach about 1,400 people this year. By the end of May this year, about 488 people died in that province.

Gale said the problem “is coming this way.”

And due to the large number of people dealing with opioid addictions from all walks of life, Gale said police alone cannot resolve the crisis.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this,” he said.

Hirji said there are many causes for the increases.

For instance, low-cost opioids are being shipped into the North American black market from producers in China, while the drug is being prescribed by physicians leading to addictions among older users.

To address the problem, Hirji said the region needs to incorporate a “whole range of factors” into its efforts to prevent overdoses — such as addressing social conditions that can lead to drug abuse, reducing the number of opioid prescriptions, and increasing access and education regarding the use of naloxone, a drug that can temporarily counteract the effects of an overdose when administered along with CPR.

While Gale said education is an important element in the multi-pronged approach, Hirji said youth education campaigns alone have not been enough.

“We’ve had the ‘war on drugs’ in the past and although I think that may have had some effect, it’s obviously not solved the problem for us,” Hirji said.

“We’ve had lots of school campaigns out there, you know Say No To Drugs, and it probably had some impact on young people, but it’s not actually addressing the problem.”

Welland Coun. George Marshall suggested a proactive approach to the issue.

“Knowing it’s coming, as Coun. Gale told us, why do we have to wait for something to happen to form an emergency committee that involves Niagara Health, that involves the police?” Marshall asked.

“Why don’t you talk to them now? Why not be at the ready? We know damn well it’s coming.”

Committee members also supported a motion by Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn, calling for a report on progress made by the health department and its partners in preparing for the increasing use of opioids in Niagara.

“We have been shown some measures today — overdoses, non-accidental deaths,” Augustyn said. “Those are but two of the measurements and there are so many needed in terms of engaging youth, alternative medications prescribed … Those are the things we should be focusing on.”

The 2.5 full-time equivalent staff members to be hired for the enhanced program include a harm reduction program co-ordinator, an addiction statistician and a part-time health promoter.

ABenner@postmedia.com

Twitter: @abenner1