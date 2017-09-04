Habitat for Humanity family displaced by fire

A Habitat for Humanity family has been forced from their new home after a neighbouring garage fire Saturday afternoon in Welland spread, also causing explosions, downed power lines and contamination concerns.

At about 4 p.m. Welland Fire and Emergency Services was called to the garage fire at 150 Bradley St. When fire and emergency arrived on scene about five minutes later the fire had spread to a nearby wooden fence and neighbouring home at 47 Sauer Ave.

The family of five in the neighbouring home, which was built for them by Habitat for Humanity, exited the house without any injuries. The family moved into their new home in July.

The owner of the garage was inside the structure when the fire began. He sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation. Deputy Chief Adam Eckhart said the man refused medical treatment.

Due to flammable and combustible liquids the fire spread quickly. Several propane tanks in the garage exploded during the fire.

Eckhart said the man was processing biodiesel in the garage when an electrical pump used to filter the product ignited the blaze. The method turns cooking oil into a diesel fuel substitute.

Live power lines fell during the fire. Eckhart said Welland Hydro responded quickly and disconnected power.

Six fire trucks and 33 firefighters and volunteer firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Eckhart said it took about two hours to get the fire under control. Fire crews worked into the night to extinguish the fire.

The Ministry of the Environment, Welland public works staff, Niagara Region and two contract companies were called for assistance due to hazardous materials spread from inside the garage.

Firefighters covered catch basins to protect the sewer system from oil contamination. Seven sewer grates were covered. Eckhart said the most important part of the cleanup occurred before rain early Sunday morning, preventing further contamination.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted, but was not required to attend the investigation.

Eckhart said the fire was determined to be accidental.

The family in the neighbouring home is being assisted by Habitat for Humanity. The family moved to Canada from Colombia in 2012 and moved to Niagara in 2015.

The family doesn’t have any extended family in area and is seeking assistance from the community. The family is in need of temporary housing while their home is being fixed.

A Go Fund Me page has been created with a goal of raising $5,000. To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/2fbpe-family-of-5-lost-all-in-fire.

