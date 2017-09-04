New Fort Erie clerk settling in

The minutes of Donna Delvecchio’s time with the City of Thorold have been officially adopted and now she’s ready to start her new role as Town of Fort Erie clerk and manager of legislative services.

Town hall’s latest hire starts Tuesday. She gets right into things by setting up her office and getting to know her colleagues, followed by a council-in-committee meeting and a busy schedule for the rest of the year.

Several changes to the Ontario Municipal Act and a municipal election in 2018 are tasks Delvecchio said will bring challenges, but she is eager to face them in the newest chapter of her career.

One of the biggest differences she faces will be adjusting to the ward system in Fort Erie, where six geographic areas have their own specific representative on council. In Thorold, the local government operates on an at-large system with eight councillors and a mayor who serve the entire municipality as one unit.

Delvecchio said she looks forward to working under Fort Erie’s format as it gives her better direction when communicating with residents as to which councillor she should direct them.

“In an at-large system, you don’t always know,” she said in an interview at town hall on Friday. “In a ward system, it’s kind of defined for you.”

Another change that local governments and voters will be a part of in 2018’s municipal contests is the at-large election of the regional chairman, a position that has previously been filled through a majority vote of regional council. Next year, it will be up to the public.

“It’s going to be a big change for the electorate to finally have a say,” she said.

Delvecchio is vice-chair of a task force comprising area clerks that has been formed to prepare for the major changes coming in the next election.

“We’re all working collectively on how we’re going to deal with things,” she said.

Delvecchio spent 14 years in Thorold, starting as a licensing clerk in 2003 before becoming a legislative assistant. In 2011, she was promoted to deputy clerk.

She also spent time employed with the Township of Lincoln before her stint in Thorold.