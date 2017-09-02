End of summer brings protesters back to Marineland

No sooner does Brenda Manning start talking about the scorn she's endured as a Marineland protester over the years than a woman exits her vehicle, glares at her, and proceeds to tell her she should “fight for human lives” instead.

Manning offers a smirk, then points out the woman left a child alone in the car.

For Manning, who has been protesting Marineland since the early '90s, another day in front of the park means another day of insults from random strangers.

“It kind of makes you lose faith in humanity when people throw things at you,” says the St. Catharines activist. “They've thrown packs of ketchup, I've been hit by a tomato...it just makes me stronger. I feel sorry for those people.”

But in recent years, she has noticed the tide of public opinion turn. In 2012, Marineland endured a new wave of criticism after former employee Phil Demers and a handful of others spoke out about conditions at the park. Multiple protests have been held each year since.

In 2015, new marine mammal legislation in Ontario banned the breeding and purchase of killer whales, ensuring Marineland's Kiska is the last captive orca in the province.

In the U.S., the scathing 2013 documentary Blackfish is being credited with a steep drop in attendance at Seaworld – a decline of 14.9 percent in the quarter ending in March this year, compared to the same period last year.

“It has changed so much,” says Manning. “The support from the elderly...they used to always yell at us, now it's always thumbs up.”

On Saturday, Manning was back in front of Marineland for the final scheduled protest of the year. She was joined by friend Leeanne Lane, studiously holding up signs for passing cars for about three hours.

“I'm hoping for change,” says Lane. “I think it could be a magnificent theme park. Better than Wonderland, bigger than Wonderland. It has a lot of potential.”

As motorists honked their horns – some in annoyance, most in agreement – many protesters focused on people entering the park.

“Make the right decision,” yelled Christine Muresan to families approaching the front gates. “It's not too late, you didn't buy your ticket yet!”

Others shouted out “Whale jail,” “Don't support animal abuse,” “It's a rundown dump,” and “The Falls are just over there.”

“It's absolutely disgusting...the animals should be released, it's 2017,” said Burlington's Jenn Nunns. “We don't need animal prisons anywhere.”

Nunns brought her two daughters, including nine-year-old Ray, out for the cause on the last weekend before school starts.

Toronto's Dora Attard, sporting a 'Boycott Marineland' t-shirt, feels it's “tragic we still have to do this.”

Carly Ferguson, president of Ontario Captive Animal Watch, was adding names to her petition to pressure the province to include Kiska in the orca ban. She's aiming at 10,000 signatures to bring to the legislature.

She says placing Kiska in a sanctuary would be a huge election year win for Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne next year.

“For Kathleen Wynne to be the one to finally free Kiska...I think we have that shot.”

Demers, facing a $1.5 million lawsuit from the park, feels Marineland is “circling the drain” at this point. He says he keeps daily tabs on attendance by checking the parking lot, “and this by far their worst year. And it's not going to change.”

Marineland did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment Saturday.

Midway through the protest, Marineland owner John Holer parked his SUV in front of protesters for several minutes. When approached, he simply replied “no” when asked for comment.

He also brushed off a new round of rumours that he has sold the park.

“There's too many rumours.”

