Wainfleet marijuana grow-op shut down

Niagara Regional Police arrested two men after searching a property in Wainfleet suspected to be a marijuana grow operation.

After a search by the Gun, Gangs and Grow Unit and Special Investigative Unit on Thursday, police say they seized 668 marijuana plants at a property on Willford Road.

De Jun Zheng, 30, from North York and Xuezhe Jin, 31, of Scarborough, were charged with production of a schedule two substance and possession of a schedule two substance.

The property searched was not authorized by Health Canada to possess or grow marijuana.