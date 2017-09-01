Section of Drummond Road closed

A motor-vehicle collision on Drummond Road in Niagara Falls has led to the closure of the street, between Sidney Street and Scott Street.

According to the Niagara Regional Police’s traffic update Twitter page, that section of Drummond Road will be closed for hours for hydro repairs between Morrison Street and Valley Way.

Police said the collision damaged a hydro pole in the area, and in the interest of public safety, the street will be closed until it can be repaired.