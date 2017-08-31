Final four set in senior baseball league

Round 1 of the Niagara District Baseball Association senior men’s league playoffs is over and the final four teams are set.

The Welland Chiefs were the first to make their way to Round 2 with a 14-5 victory in game two versus the St. Catharines Cobras at George Taylor Field on Saturday night. Chiefs outscored the Cobras 25-6 in the series and improved to 5-0 against them in 2017.

Chiefs will play the Fort Erie Cannons in Round 2, who advanced on Monday night in Game 3 of their series against the Thorold Fantoms.

Fantoms forced a Game 3 after getting to Cannons’ starter Cam Hall for three runs in the seventh inning on Sunday night and capping off the 3-2 win at home with a heroic catch in the outfield.

Cannons closed out the three-game set at home with a 12-8 win the very next night. A playoff-high 20 combined runs were scored, and it was ultimately the higher seed who emerged from the shootout.

In the closest series of Round 1, it was the Merritton Alliance who came out and top and earned the right to play the Niagara Falls Expos in round two.

Alliance played two extra-inning games with the Rose City Thorns in the three-game series. The teams split two games by a 5-4 score. But, Game 3 Sunday evening was played to different tune and the Alliance pitching was too much to handle.

The Thorns’ loss is the only upset of the round and it gives the Alliance a chance to build after a tough regular season.

With the Ontario Baseball Association tournament taking place Sept. 2-4 weekend, the NDBA league playoffs will take a back seat as the teams get ready to play for chance to represent the province in their respective divisions at the senior men’s level.

The Expos have a bid in the highest division of the seven teams from the district. Niagara Falls will represent Niagara in the AA division tournament being played in Kendal, ON.

The Cannons and Alliance will play in the A division tournament, which will be held in Corunna, ON. While the Chiefs and Thorns will be headed to Port Lambton to play in the B division tournament.

Finally, the Cobras and Fantoms will take on the C division, in a tournament that will take place in the small community of Forest, ON, near Sarnia.

ON DECK THIS WEEK

Following are the upcoming games in the Niagara District Baseball Association senior men’s division. Admission to all games is free.

Friday-Sunday: Ontario Baseball Association Tournament (round one matchups and tournament locations available at www.leaguelineup.com/ndbasenior)

Alliance hold off Thorns for series win

In a battle down to the wire, the Merritton Alliance stayed tough and staved off the Rose City Thorns for the 6-2 win at Welland Stadium on Sunday night.

Alliance move on to round two in a second-round date with the regular-season champion Niagara Falls Expos.

“This series was pretty special I think, because of the way we’re playing this year and these guys had a pretty good record this year… it’s always a good series and it’s always a good game whenever we play them,” Alliance manager Larry Collins said.

“The Expos better come with a good game, because we’re going to come out with a good game and hopefully give them another go.”

In a series that saw the first two games won by the home team in extra innings, the Thorns had to be the favourites coming into the rubber match – though by a slight margin.

“It feels good because they’re a tough team and we’ve battled with them for the last 11 years or so,” Collins said. “We’ve won eight championships between us. So, it’s a pretty good rivalry and it feels good to be on top for a change.

Alliance starting pitcher Dustin Jenckes was the difference maker in the game, as he pitched the complete game surrender two runs, five hits and six walks while striking out eight in the win.

“It’s always a battle with these guys… I came back and gave it my all and it all clicked,” Jenckes said after the marathon start. “I have a ton of respect for the Thorns, it could have gone either way. I just felt like we had more heart tonight.”

Alliance broke open the game early in the first inning, cashing in on two walks cleaned up on a 2-RBI single by third baseman Ben Collins off Thorns’ starter Tyler Rose. The Thorns pitched by committee all night and Rose lasted just two innings; gave up three runs, three hits, four walks with one strikeout and was charged with the loss.

Thorns answered the two-run first inning by Merritton with a two spot of their own in the bottom half. The lone scores of the game for the home team were cashed in on a 2-RBI single by second baseman Chris Peskett.

“Heck of a season for the boys. A lot of good adds, a lot of youth, now we’re just looking forward to OBAs this weekend,” Peskett said.

The veteran infielder took the last at bat for the Thorns with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and lined the ball straight at the Alliance second baseman.

“My two runs don’t mean anything if we don’t score four more. It’s always tough losing and we’re normally better at home than on the road. But, they’re a good ball club, they just hit them where we weren’t tonight.”

Veteran right hander Drake Nadeau took over for Rose in the third and scattered three runs in two innings of work on three hits and a walk. Alliance made the most of their opportunities, but were stymied by Thorns ace Travis Doyle, who shutout the visiting team over the final three frames throwing no hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Offensively for the Alliance, Mike Nardelli, 2-for-3; Jeff Young, 2-for-4; Dave Collins, 1-for-1; Matt Kerr, 1-for-1; Mark Fusco, 1-for-2; Adam Hope, 1-for-3; Collins, 1-for-3; Matt Brady, 1-for-4; all picked up hits in the win.

For the home side, Mike Piazza, 1-for-2; Tyler Stack, 1-for-3; Nadeau, 1-for-3; Peskett, 1-for-3, John Hammond, 1-for-3; all singled in the Thorns last league game of the summer.