Canucks, Junior Canadians to square off
Niagara Falls Canucks forward Frank Pucci, left, battles Drew Nesbitt of the Welland Junior Canadians in this file photo.
The Niagara Falls Canucks will play the Welland Junior Canadians in a home-and-home exhibition series this weekend.
Friday night, the teams will play at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls at 7 p.m.
Sunday, the teams will play at the Welland Arena at 7:05 p.m.
Both teams are also selling season’s tickets. The Junior Canadians price is $175 for adults and $150 for seniors and students. The Canucks price is $190 for adults and $150 for seniors and students.