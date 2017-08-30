What’s closed on Labour Day

Municipal and government offices, and all public library branches will be closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

There will be no mail delivery on Monday and Canada Post offices will be closed.

Both Niagara Region Transit and Welland Transit will not be offering transit services on Monday, although reduced services will still be available in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

LCBO stores and Beer Store outlets will be closed on Monday, although some “agency stores” may be open on Labour Day. And some stores in tourist areas could be open extended hours on Friday. Check www.lcbo.com and www.thebeerstore.ca for further information.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection will not be affected by the holiday.

Most large retailers and shopping centres including the Pen Centre and Seaway Mall will be closed.

The Standard, Niagara Falls Review and Welland Tribune will not publish on Monday, but news updates will be available throughout the long weekend at www.stcatharinesstandard.ca, www.niagarafallsreview.ca, and www.wellandtribune.ca and on the newspaper’s Facebook pages.