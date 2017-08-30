Sick fox captured and headed for rehab

Teamwork played a major factor in the rescue of an unhealthy fox that had been roaming the Crescent Park neighbourhood of Fort Erie for about a month, animal protection services say.

After a plethora of calls about the animal’s presence in the dense neighbourhood and its frail appearance, Fort Erie SPCA general manager Wendy Trombley is calling it a story with a happy ending.

Several attempts to capture the fox were unsuccessful and hope was running thin.

“We don’t have the equipment to catch them because they don’t go in the traps,” she said on Wednesday.

One of the places the wandering animal was spotted was in a storage tent behind Rona, the hardware store on Dominion Road, which is where the SPCA was able to finally catch it and get it the care it needs.

Trombley says through the store’s efforts, the concern of Crescent Park residents, as well as staff at the SPCA who also took drives through the area while off the clock, the fox will have a long life ahead of it — as it has been taken in for treatment by Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge, located in Jarvis, Ont., near Simcoe.

“We were really trying to catch him because we don’t want to see anything suffering like that,” said Trombley.

The head administrator at the SPCA also said the elusive animal is infected with mange, a skin disease affecting wild animals.

It is a contagious condition and Trombley believes it has impacted a lot of the fox population in the greater Fort Erie area, saying that mange was something not seen last summer whenever one was spotted in plain sight.

“Last year, the foxes looked really healthy in the area,” she said.

Trombley said the species is present all over town but some of the areas foxes appear to be more prominent in are Crescent Park, Ridgeway-Thunder Bay and Waverly Beach, locations close to water.