Welland man dead in Hamilton crash

A Welland man was killed following a head-on collision shortly before midnight Monday in Hamilton, says Hamilton Police Services.



Hamilton police say a Volkswagen Beetle, driven by the Welland man, was travelling southbound on Upper James Street near Homestead Drive. At the same time, a Ford F150 truck, driven by a male from Hannon, was travelling northbound on Upper James.



The vehicles collided head-on and the Welland man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.



The other driver was transported to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.



Hamilton police are not releasing the identity of either driver as they are still in the process of locating next-of-kin.



The investigation is ongoing however impairment has been ruled out, police say.

