CIP good for business

Bruno Carusetta doesn’t have to worry about leaks bothering customers in the Napoli Dining Room or shutting down his business to get the roof fixed thanks to the City of Welland’s Community Incentive Program (CIP).



Carusetta doesn’t have to worry about his fire alarm system either since it underwent an upgrade last year under the CIP.



“We applied last year to upgrade the fire system and had some funds left over so we decided to do the roofs.”



The Rex Hotel, a collection of four buildings, has been in the Carusetta family for 102 years and the roof over the Napoli section is 50 years old, while another roof, over the middle of the buildings, dates back to the late 1930s or early 1940s.



“They were in dire need of being fixed.”



Through the CIP, which has a number of different areas under which businesses can apply, Carusetta said he had to supply three quotes to the city



“Two of the quotes were extraordinarily high and we would have had basically the same kind of roofs we have now. Roofs are very expensive.”



Carusetta said the third quote was within the parameters of the CIP, and so he hired Troy Mason, of Canadian Flat Roof Systems, to do the work.



Mason said the system used by his company is a self-levelling foam coating that goes on a roof to a depth of five to eight centimetres and when ready, a reflective top coating goes on top.



“It takes it from a factor of R12 to R14,” Mason said of the system. “It will last well over 30 years with no problem. It won’t leak.”



Carusetta said the system and CIP saved him costly repairs, especially since a heating and air conditioning system on the roof of the Napoli section would have to have been removed to put down a new roof.



Between the two projects done under the CIP, Carusetta received $12,000.



“That’s $12,000 I would have had to come up with without the city’s help,” he said, adding he didn’t want his two sons, Gregory and Bruno Jr., with hit with having to do expensive when he retires.



He said businesses should take advantage of the various CIPs the city offers.



“They’d be silly not to try … anytime you can save a few dollars that’s a big help to your business. The city was very helpful … city staff are easy to deal with and it’s an easy process.”



Carusetta first learned of the CIP when the city was holding public forums a number of years ago and waited for it to be approved by council.



While he can’t apply again for roof repairs or alarm upgrades, Carusetta said the city has a CIP for improving apartments, of which The Rex has several.



“We’ll look at that program in the future,” he said.

City of Welland CIP by Dave Johnson on Scribd