Criminal proceedings against a St. Catharines veterinarian, charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty, have again been deferred after a hearing Monday in a St. Catharines courtroom.

The court case against veterinarian Dr. Mahavir Rekhi, who faces eight counts each of causing unnecessary pain or suffering and failing to provide suitable and adequate care to an animal, was put over to be spoken to on Oct. 16.

The veterinarian from Skyway Animal Hospital on Welland Avenue was charged June 2, after an investigation by Kevin Strooband, an investigator with the OSPCA and executive director of the Lincoln County Humane Society.

Rekhi's originally court date was June 28, but at the time was deferred to Aug. 28, to give his legal representation time to study the 1,000 pages of evidence against him.

The deferral until October was again due to the complexity of the case.

If convicted, Rekhi could face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to $10,000 and a lifetime ban on owning or caring for an animal.

Rekhi has already been fined $10,000 by the Ontario College of Veterinarians, while his licence to practice was suspended during a hearing at the college last summer.