St. Catharines driver cashes in at Cosco Memorial

It was a good weekend for Mike Bowman.

The St. Catharines driver came away with his second $4,000 win on Pete Cosco Memorial Night at the Humberstone Speedway Sunday — a win which completed his sweep of big money modified events at the Port Colborne track the began Saturday.

“This was my first sweep at Humberstone in years and to win this race in Pete’s memory is very special to me,” Bowman said. “As I said last night, Pete was a long-time customer of ours and helped me out a lot, and it’s special to win here.”

Racing Saturday included Bowman’s win in the Race of Champions Dirt Modified feature.

Sunday, in the modified feature, Bowman and Tim Jones were on the front row for the modified feature. Erick Rudolph moved up to second off the start. Bowman would pull away from the field as Williamson pressured Rudolph for second.

The leaders hit lap traffic for the first time on Lap 17 and Williamson closed the gap on Bowman.

Bowman and Rudolph continued their battle for the lead when Rudolph would slip over the edge of Turn 3 with less than 20 laps remaining.

Also on Sunday, Cody McPherson of St. Catharines won his third PC Works DIRTcar Sportsman feature of the season.

Sam Pennacchio of Niagara Falls took his third checkered flag of the season in the late model division with his victory in the Maple Leaf Foods RUSH feature.

Dave Bailey of Hagersville won his sixth feature of the season and fourth in a row in the JC Auto Street Stocks.

Leroy Buscumb of Port Colborne won his fourth Cosco Haulage mini-stocks feature of the season. Dylan Llord of St. Catharines won the Mike Knapp Ford Pro 4 Trucks race.

In the sportsman division feature, Dylan Davidson fought through the field to challenge McPherson for the lead, but McPherson held on for his third of the season.

A total of 97 cars took part in the racing, which wrapped up at about 10:30 p.m.

Labour Day weekend will see a full card of racing in all classes. Gates opening at 4:30 p.m. in the pits, 5 p.m. in the grandstands and race time on Sunday is at 6:30 p.m.

Race results: Cosco Haulage Presents Third Annual Pete Cosco Memorial

Modifieds: MIKE BOWMAN, Erick Rudolph, Mat Williamson, Ryan Susice, Chad Brachmann, Todd Gordon, Gary Lindberg, Tim Jones, Mark D’llario, Tyler Willard, Cody McPherson, Fred Carleton, Jeff McGinnis, Rick Richner, Shayne Pierce, Scott Wood, Tommy Flannigan, Randy Chrysler

Qualifying Winners: Mike Bowman, Mat Williamson, Gary Lindberg

PC Works DIRTcar Sportsman: CODY MCPHERSON, Dylan Davidson, Brad Rouse, Adam Leslie, Jordan Cosco, Luke Carleton, Tom Richau Jr, Chad Chevalier, Dave Flannigan Jr, Tyler Puchalski, Emily Puchalski, Dave DiPietro II, Chris Bellamy, Charlie Lynch, Gord McIntosh, Steve Shaw Jr, Jay Mallory, Brian Page

Qualifying Winners: Luke Carleton, Charlie Lynch, Tom Richau Jr

Maple Leaf Foods RUSH Late Models: SAM PENNACCHIO, Chad Homan, Rob Pietz, Stan Zanchin, Ken Winfield, Mike Greene, Jeff Dayman, Dave Stolzenberg Jr, Jay Liverance

Qualifying Winners: Sam Pennacchio, Chad Homan

JC Auto Street Stocks: DAVE BAILEY, Billy Bleich Jr, Chris Laskey, Rob Murray, Jason Fontaine, Jim Lampman, Ryan Dinning, Kyle Pelrine, Donny Lampman, Bryce Richardson, Barry Beck Jr, Mike Miller, Richard Champigny, Teeple, Ken Sargent, John Overholt Did Not Start: Luke Skywalker

Qualifying Winners: Jason Fontaine, Dave Bailey

Cosco Haulage Mini Stocks: LEROY BUSCUMB, Rob Sauder, Jay Moulton, Cole Hardy, Olivier Larocque, Kyle Haynes, Brandon Iudiciani, Fabio Oliveri, Sam Iftody, Jason Coutu, Mike Sarantakos, Patrick Abrahamson, Tom Neale, Dan McKay, Teeple, Kevin Kocarik, Evan Curtis, Dave Small, David Hoyle, Jeff Elslinger

Qualifying Winners: Mike Sarantakos, Jay Moulton, Dave Small

Mike Knapp Ford Pro 4 Trucks: DYLAN LLORD, Craig Vlasic, Mitch Dumont, Taylor Vanderzanden, Kyle Tomaski, Nate Monahan, Kevin Conley, Jay Dupuis, Scott Bellamy, Stephanie Ayers, Terry Ronning, Danny Wurster, Jamie Ayers

Qualifying Winners: Dylan Llord, Danny Wurster