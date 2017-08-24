Bring out your IceDogs and River Lions jerseys and cross your fingers — that is if you’re involved in a youth community group that’s looking to score some box seats this season.

The city of St. Catharines is offering local community youth groups and charities a chance to go see the the Niagara IceDogs and the Niagara River Lions in the Meridian Centre’s community suite or club seats for select games.

The application is open to registered charities, incorporated non-profit organizations and minor not-for-profit sports associations.

New to the program this season is access to Niagara River Lions games and free popcorn and soda, provided by the Meridian Centre for youth seated in the club seats, said Jennifer Douglas, community partnership officer with the city.

She said the city has offered the program every season for the last three years but the number of applicants has been dwindling.

The 2014/2015 season the city saw 60 applicants, 2015/2016 had 38 and last year only 30 groups applied.

The city is combatting these numbers by offering up the club seats this year, said Douglas, which means there will be adequate seating for all 12 guests who attend the game, as well as making it so organizations don’t have to pay the $250 damage deposit for using the community suite.

Though the community suite comes with 12 tickets, it only has 10 seats and standing room for two.

“We’re really looking to open (the Meridian Centre) up to the community. We want everybody to have an opportunity to walk in the doors and feel like it’s a facility that is theirs,” said Douglas.

“Niagara Ice Dogs and the Niagara River Lions are home tenants and it’s great entertainment, it’s a great experience and it’s something that we encourage the community to come out and partake in.”

Eligible organizations can apply for 12 club seat tickets and will receive priority for weekend games. They may also apply for 12 tickets and use of the city’s community suite to sell, auction or raffle for fundraising purposes but cannot apply for both the club seats and the community suite.

The intent of the program is to provide support to charitable and non-profit organizations through access to the centre or through fundraising.

Groups will also be required to complete a brief survey after their time at the centre.

Applications are due Tue. Sept. 12 for the 2017/2018 season.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of city staff and all applicants will be notified in writing once selections are completed. Successful applicants will be assigned a game date.

To apply visit, stcatharines.ca/communityseats.

