Sherkston community celebrating Canada's 150th

The Strictly Hip and Hot Jiggle will perform at a Canada 150 Block Party, hosted by Sherkston Community Center and Grace United Brethren Church, Sunday.



The family fun event at the community centre includes a bounce house, dunk tank, train rides, kids crafts, and local food vendors, said Cathy Diplock, community centre chair.



She said the day begins with a church service, by Grace United, at 10 a.m. outside the community centre, 4893 Sherkston Rd. at the corner of Sherkston and Empire Roads.



“Everything else gets underway at 1 p.m.”



Niagara Antique Power Association will be on hand with its train to carry children around the community centre property, and there will be face painting as well.



Diplock said the bands will be performing outside, and added both have Sherkston connections.



One member of Hot Jiggle - a nine-member, all mom, ukulele cover band - is Diplock’s daughter, Jennifer, while Strictly Hip - which plays the music of The Tragically Hip - features her son, Jeremy Hoyle.



“Hot Jiggle is sheer fun. They play songs that anyone can sing along with, they have something for everyone.”



Diplock said Hot Jiggle takes the stage just after the Canadian national anthem is sung at 1 p.m. Strictly Hip will take to the stage afterwards.



Carver Doug Maracle, she said, will bring a First Nations’ perspective to the event. She added the church will give out free ice cream in honour of Ruth Benner, a longtime member of the Sherkston community who died in 2013.



“She used to take all the kids for ice cream cones on their birthdays.”



Diplock said Port Colborne Ward 4 Coun. Barb Butters has agreed to sit in the dunk tank and added there will be a special guest at 3 p.m. who will take her place in the tank.



“It’s going to be a really fun event in celebration of our country’s 150th.”



Parking will be available at the church, which sits across the street from the community centre, and down the road at Sherkston Go-Karts. The community centre will also have on-site parking.



Diplock said there is no admission to the alcohol-free event - which runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 27 - and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

