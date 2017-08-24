Moana on Welland's big downtown screen

Saturday, Welland’s second annual Big Movie Night 2017 series launches with a screening of Disney’s Moana in Welland Civic Square.

The screening is a family friendly event with refreshments and treats for moviegoers. The movie begins outside at dusk and families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

While residents are welcome to bring their own snacks, there will be dairy-free ice cream from Sweet Sunshine Ice Cream sold on site.

If it rains, the movie will be shown in the Community Room inside the civic square, which has a seating capacity of 100.

The Big Movie Night initiative is an effort to bring families to the downtown core while also taking the opportunity to stimulate economic development and revitalize the public space. The screenings began last year after a successful live broadcast of the final Tragically Hip concert, which saw nearly 3,000 people in attendance.

Other movies are scheduled for Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 18, with the film titles being announced at a later time.