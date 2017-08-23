Police dog captures bandits

Three people face criminal charges after a Niagara Regional Police dog tracked down the occupants of a stolen car early Wednesday morning.

Police say that at about 2 a.m. an officer saw a stolen car on Queenston Street near Niagara Street. The officer tried to stop the car, which drove off at a high rate of speed.

The car was found abandoned by police in a parking lot at Maplewood Drive and Linwell Road.

Officers from the NRP canine united searched the area and police dog Havoc located three suspects, who were arrested.

Daniel Cavnaugh, 24, of St. Catharines is charged with fleeing a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with probation.

Matthew Marcotte, 19, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation.

Tristan McDowell, 18, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say they are searching for a fourth suspect.