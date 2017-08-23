Man wanted for police cruiser hit-and-run

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a someone who nearly ran over an officer with an SUV Tuesday afternoon and hit a police vehicle.

Police say an officer saw a man driving a red Buick SUV at about 3 p.m. and recognized him as someone who is prohibited from driving a vehicle.

When the SUV stopped in the area of Haig and Perry streets in St. Catharines, detectives approached it and saw that a passenger in the vehicle had an illegal drug, says an NRP press release.

While officers were arresting that man, the driver of the SUV fled in the vehicle, narrowing missing an officer.

The Buick, which drove over a sidewalk and shrubs, was pursued by an NRP supervisor in a marked police SUV. The Buick slammed into the side of that vehicle, causing about $2,000 damage to the passenger side. The officer inside was uninjured.

Police say they ended their pursuit in the interest of public safety.

William Orr, 49, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a probation order.

Jason Gerald Groove, 51, of St. Catharines is wanted by police for driving while prohibited, trafficking in oxycodone, dangerous driving, flight from police, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and failing comply with a probation order.

Police say the red Buick SUV had licence plate No. BLNP507 and has about $2,000 in damage to its driver’s side door.

Police are asking anyone with information about Groove’s location to call them at 905-688-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.