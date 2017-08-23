A Superior Court judge began the final stage of the Alex Fraser murder trial with his instructions to the jury Wednesday.

Brad MacGarvie, 26, Thomas Nagy, 26, and Duran Wilson, 30, all of Niagara Falls, are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fraser, 49, of Niagara Falls.

“I am going to help you make a decision,” Justice Robert Reid told the 12-member jury. “I will not tell you what decision to make.”

Fraser vanished on Boxing Day 2014. His car was found engulfed in flames along the Niagara Parkway in Fort Erie that day.

A worker at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station spotted Fraser’s body in the water on March 17, 2017. His head was bound with duct tape. His wrists and ankles were secured with zip ties.

In a charge, the judge gives the jury a primer on the legal rules they should follow in reaching a verdict. He also reminds them about the presumption of innocence and that the Crown carries the burden of proof and defines the parameters of reasonable doubt, the standard for acquittal in a criminal case.

“You will have to assess the credibility and reliability of the witnesses,” Reid said before adding jurors may accept or reject the testimony of any witness in whole or in part.

The instructions include a discussion of key elements in the case and how the jury can use the information in deciding guilt or innocence.

The challenge for the judge is to balance the interests of the Crown and the accused while instructing the jury on the law. He or she also must be certain not to inadvertently say anything prejudicial that can open the door to an appeal.

Lawyers spent the morning making submissions to Reid about specific parts of his charge without the jury present.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The eight-week trial heard from 23 witnesses, including MacGarvie, who took the stand in his own defence.

Earlier in the week, the judge made the decision to release a juror, whose brother died. The funeral is scheduled for the end of the week.

In a letter to the judge, the juror asked if he could attend the funeral and continue serving on the jury.

Reid noted that jury deliberations are sometimes suspended on Saturdays and Sundays for religious reasons.

He also pointed out that 13 jurors — including an alternate — had been hearing the evidence since the trial began in July. Reid would have been required to dismiss one juror before deliberations began anyway.

He said he wanted to keep the trial moving forward with as few interruptions as possible.

“I am of the mind we should discharge the juror with thanks and our condolences.”

Reid will continue with his charge to the jury today.

Jurors are expected to commence deliberations Thursday afternoon.

bsawchuk@postmedia.com