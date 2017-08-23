Downtown five-point intersection getting overhaul

St. Catharines’ bizarre five-point intersection downtown is scheduled to lose a leg when it goes under the knife next year as part of a two-way traffic project.

The plan will turn the busy junction where Geneva Street converges with St. Paul, Queenston and Niagara Streets into a more common four-way intersection by moving the start of Niagara Street slightly north.

“It’s the last phase of our downtown two-way conversion,” said St. Catharines director of transportation and environmental services Dan Dillon.

“This part of it was always a bit more difficult because of the logistics of this intersection and because so many of these roads happen to be regional.”

The two-way project, which dates back over a decade, took a step forward this week when St. Catharines city council declared a tiny triangular piece of land in front of the Geneva Street fire station surplus so it can be used as road allowance in the project.

Cam Milne, Niagara Region project manager in transportation and engineering, said the intention is to tender the intersection work later this year.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2018.

The project includes the two-way conversion of a stretch of St. Paul Street west of Geneva to Court Street.

The section of Queenston Street that runs east from Geneva will also be converted to two-way.

Dillon said the goal is to keep the traffic flow along Queenston Street because it’s part of the wine route. “There was a desire to keep that kind of continuity through St. Paul through Queenston Street,” he said. “Now with the wine route, when you’re going westbound you have to detour a little bit to continue along.”

Niagara Street, which is north of Queenston, currently runs east one-way from Geneva at a seemingly 45-degree angle. It will stay one-way, but will be re-configured to intersect at more of a 90-degree angle with Geneva. Niagara will also line up with Centre Street to the west of Geneva.

Drivers going east on St. Paul Street will be able to go straight onto Queenston but will have to turn left to get to Niagara.

“You’ll no longer be able to just make that swerve onto Niagara Street — you’ll have to go a little bit further north and then turn right,” Milne said. “In essence we’re taking one leg out of that intersection.”

The project will also see the two-way traffic conversion of one-way stretches of Church and King Streets.

Geneva Street between St. Paul and Church Streets will be rehabilitated as well. Milne said they’re taking the opportunity to improve that stretch while the other work is going on.

He said the region is also going to upgrade all the traffic signals, which are on the books for replacement.

The city’s downtown two-way traffic conversion dates back to 2005 when a study recommended changes to downtown streets. The switch was flipped on sections of St. Paul Street, King Street and Ontario Street in 2009.

Dillon said they didn’t want to take on the Geneva Street intersection while the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre was being built and other work was being done along St. Paul Street to avoid multiple construction projects in the area.

The plan was to start the project this year but it was put off because of the Ministry of Transportation’s rehabilitation of the Geneva Street bridge, just south of the intersection.

“We didn’t want to take that chance of creating these two back-to-back projects and really impacting the traffic,” Milne said.

“As it is, this project is going to be challenging to deal with the traffic during construction, because it’s so busy with such a high volume of traffic.”

Milne said the goal is to get the project done in one year but it will be a full year of work. It needs to be staged one section at a time to try and minimize the disruption.

