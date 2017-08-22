Woman airlifted to hospital after Thorold crash

A woman was airlifted to hospital after an early-morning collision in Thorold.

Niagara Regional Police say a single-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:50 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Ormond and Merritt Streets, injuring both occupants of the vehicle – a man and woman whom police have not identified.

The woman was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Police closed part of Ormond Street to traffic until about 3 p.m., as the NRP’s collision reconstruction unit investigated.