Awards season for Niagara’s Tim Hicks

Niagara Falls country singer Tim Hicks is calling from an Ottawa airport in brighter spirits than usual. And he’s usually a chipper guy anyway.

It’s not only his birthday, but he’s still buzzing about the Guns N’ Roses concert he saw the night before. Is it any surprise from a guy known to wear Aerosmith T-shirts with his cowboy boots?

“It was amazing, I’m so glad I got to see it,” he says. “It was cool.

“It was like when I saw The Rolling Stones — I wanted to see The Stones, and then I was pleasantly surprised when a rock concert broke out. I just wanted to go witness it, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is really good, the band’s on it.’”

Welcome to the Jungle will soon be followed by Welcome to Saskatoon, as Hicks is headed to the Canadian Country Music Association Awards again on Sept. 10. He’s not only nominated for interactive artist of the year for the second straight year, he’s up for one of the biggies — male artist of the year.

It caps a breakthrough year for the rugged singer, who released his third album, Shake These Walls, last September.

“Every time something like that comes through, it’s always a surprise,” he says. “That sounds a bit cliched, but it’s the absolute truth. Especially now. In the 2017 Canadian country scene, the bar is being raised higher and higher.

“It’s such a vibrant scene now, I never assume I’m going to be in the nominations. There’s just so much talent right now, it’s impossible to know. And that’s a really good thing for everybody — it lifts the entire genre.”

The heavyweight field Hicks is up against for male artist of the year includes Gord Bamford, Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel, Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee.

Despite the competition, he doesn’t get nervous at awards shows any more. He’s more jittery about performing at the show, where there’s no room for error.

“It’s live TV,” he says. “At a show, if something goes wrong you’ve got 45 minutes to do better. On those type of (TV) shows, it’s like ‘All right, here’s your three minutes, 10 (seconds) … better make it count.’

“But the days of being nervous before we play are long over. To me, it’s just such a joy to get out there and play for big crowds and have people sing your songs. It’s the best part of my job.”

After the awards and a brief trip back home, Hicks will return to Nashville to continue plugging away on his next album. A process which used to leave him a wreck.

“I would be so worried about going to Nashville to write that I would will myself to be sick,” he says. “I never want to be one of these artists that’s just in the room.”

With his trademark ball cap, heavy guitars and party anthems such as Stronger Beer, Hicks is fully aware he’s often lumped into the maligned ‘bro country’ crowd. But he pays little heed to the label, preferring country rock or even southern rock.

“Whatever you want to call it, I just call it going to my gig. All sub-genres within a genre are going to ebb and flow, and right now what’s in vogue seems to be a movement back towards traditional (country). That’s part of the evolution of music and the taste of people.

“All I can do is just be true to who I am.”

First coined in 2013 to describe harder-edged, good-old-boy country singers such as Jake Owen, Chase Rice and Blake Shelton, Hicks and bro-country have seemed joined at the hip since he first emerged on the scene. But this has always been his songwriting style.

“My career broke at the exact same time as all that stuff broke,” he says. “I’m not comparing myself to them, but it would be like … talking about Soundgarden as a grunge band during the grunge phase. Lots of big guys, especially guitar players, would say they were a metal band who just happened to break at that time.

“I feel the same way about what I do.”

