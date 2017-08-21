Thorold’s clerk headed to Fort Erie

Whether performing civil wedding ceremonies, helping with management and labour negotiations, or serving mass quantities of roast beef, it’s all in a day’s work for Donna Delvecchio.

Her 14-year stint at the City of Thorold began in 2003 as a licensing clerk. Six years later, she became a legislative assistant, and was promoted to deputy clerk in 2011.

Delvecchio is now ending her career in Thorold as the city’s clerk. In that position, her roles included acting as the city’s accessibility co-ordinator and writing applications for millions of dollars worth of grants.

“Because we’re so small, I’ve been involved in so many things,” she said, adding, “I’ve also learned a lot about (human resources). It’s how to treat people. It’s 90 per cent about how you treat people and 10 per cent about the work.”

As part of Thorold’s Canada 150 committee, Delvecchio was forced to think fast during Canada Day festivities this past July when contracted food trucks failed to show up as promised and the Battle of Beaverdams Park was filled with swarms of hungry people.

“I called Big Red (Markets),” she said. “Within two hours, we picked up 40 pounds of beef. Tim Geddes (chair of the committee) helped us access Holy Rosary Hall and they gave us chafing dishes. We just had to warm it. We wiped out Riganelli’s and Foodland’s bun supply.”

This week marks the clerk’s last at Thorold city hall. She has mixed feelings as she heads for Fort Erie, where she’s been hired as the manager of legislative services/town clerk.

“It’s time for new opportunities, new challenges. It’s a slightly different challenge.”

Because next year is an election year, and the Municipal Elections Act has changed, she’ll have her hands full with implementing the changes and adjusting to Fort Erie’s ward system of voting.

Asked what she’ll miss most about Thorold, she said, “All my contacts that I’ve made over the years. Committee members and staff and council, they’ve all been so good to me.”

Delvecchio credited colleagues with encouraging her to get her public administration degree.

“Lots of people helped me and pushed me to get my degree, and I’m grateful for those people for recognizing the potential in me. I really recognize the value of your network and education.”

She plans to continue attending Canada 150 events she helped plan for the rest of the year, including the free swim and movie event being held at Thorold Community Activities Group headquarters this Friday.

“I was a huge part of it,” she said. “I don’t want to let it go. The people of Thorold have been so warm, so welcoming to me; very receptive to some changes that we made,” such as switching the city’s dog licensing to a completely online system. “I’m going to miss them all.”