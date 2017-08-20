Gillian's Place: 40 years helping abused women

On its first day, the shelter for abused women was full.

It was Aug. 6, 1977 – 40 years ago -- when a safe haven for women and children fleeing domestic violence opened on Salina Street in St. Catharines.

Its eight beds were filled the first night.

Before there was a such a shelter, women had to travel as far away as Hamilton, says Nicole Regehr, community development manager at Gillian's Place in St. Catharines.

Four decades, a couple relocations and a name change later, the shelter opened in the former Victoria School on Niagara Street and became Gillian's Place in 2007.

Named after a its long-serving executive director, Gillian Dooley, it offers 18 bedrooms and a variety of programs including transitional housing, legal help and counselling.

Last year, 121 women ( plus children) lived in the emergency shelter. Another 2,000 were part of its outreach programs, she says.

Most of the time, the shelter is at full capacity. However, women are never turned back onto the street if Gillian's Place has no beds to offer them. Accommodation is always found at nearby shelters, says Regehr.

Last year, five women were redirected to other shelters in Niagara Falls, Welland or Hamilton. Some years, it's been as many as 50, she says.

Gillian's Place is funded by the Ministry of Community and Social Services, but still needs to fundraise another $500,000 – or 30 per cent of its operating expenses. It's main fundraiser is the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, a symbolic march in which men walk to take a stand against violence against women. This year the walk is on Oct. 14.

Thhe organization is also holding an ongoing $40 for 40 fundraiser, asking people to donate $1 for every year it's been open, she says.

Back when the shelter opened in the late 1970s, the community lacked insight about domestic violence. Antiquated beliefs and misconceptions were prevalent. Indeed, many neighbours who lived near the Salina Street facility protested its opening. They did not want a shelter in their neighbourhood, says Regehr.

They feared angry husbands would show up in the middle of the night, and children would be running around unsupervised, she says.

Overall, there was simply a lack of understanding. And the shelter had a role to play in education. “People felt that domestic violence was a private matter that should be kept behind closed doors,” she says. “And divorce was frowned upon.”

These days, much has changed. And yet, those old attitudes still persist. One of the most common questions Regehr is asked, even after years of community education, is this: Why doesn't she just leave?

“It's much more complex than only physical violence,” she says. “People don't understand the barriers to leaving a violent relationship.”

Among the barriers:

Fear. Many women are told: “If you leave, I will kill you,” she says. In fact, every year in Ontario 25 women die due to domestic violence. Women are in the most danger the first few months after they leave a relationship, she says.

Money. A woman might not have her own money because her partner has not allowed her to have a job. “She is reliant on her spouse for support.”

Children. A woman might worry about how she will support her children, and of losing custody.

Legal system. “Our legal system is daunting and complex,” says Regehr, “And navigating it is terrifying.”

Language and cultural barriers. “Women are told to make it work,” she says.

Shame and embarrassment.

Resilience. In fact, a women's own inner strength can be a reason she stays. “Women are very resilient and strong,” says Regehr. “They will make it work for as long as they can.”

A woman may leave an abusive relationship several times before she leaves for good.

Staff at Gillian's Place help to break down those barriers, she says.

What's needed is education about prevention. Young people especially need to learn about healthy relationships and the cycle of violence.

Boys with abusive fathers are more likely to abuse. And girls with mothers who are victims of violence, are more likely to be abused themselves, she says.

Domestic violence needs to be talked about more. Simple as that.

“Violence,” she likes to say, “breeds in silence.”

