Fife and drum groups converge on Fort George

The sounds of history were celebrated all weekend at Fort George in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The 18th annual Fife and Drum Muster and Soldiers’ Field Day was held at the national historic site with music, muskets, cannons and a lot more.

The schedule for Saturday included music demonstrations by the fifes and drums of the 41st Regiment from Fort George, the fifes and drums of the Canadian Fencible Regiment from Fort York and the Village Volunteers of Delmar, N.Y.

Also, infantry units from Fort George, Fort Malden, Fort York, Fort Erie and the 10th Royal Veteran’s Battalion demonstrated early 19th-century military tactics, including musket and cannon firing.

The Village Volunteers have been a part of the event for the past 17 years. Jennifer Bub, president of the fife and drum corps, said her group is always excited to entertain and educate at the event in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“It’s one of our favourites, we look forward to it every year,” she said.

With members as young as 10 years old, Bub said the group of drummers and pipers is a close family that grows together, playing all types of music.

“We do it as a hobby and we all teach other — and have a lot of fun,” she said.