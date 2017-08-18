Fallen worker's memorial near completion

Florin Novac has lost track of how many times he has told the story.

It’s a good story, he says. One that has meaning. One that has weight.

The story of the 137 men who died building and dredging the first Welland Canal is motivation for everyone working on the on the massive slabs of steel in Novac’s Etobicoke workshop to ensure every last detail is crafted with the utmost care.

Within a month, the long row of steel panels will be painted, lights will be installed and the names of every man who lost his life during the canal construction will be mounted. If everything remains on schedule, the memorial will be installed in St. Catharines sometime in October.

“I tell the story all the time. Everyone wants to hear it. It’s a good story and it’s important to know because it connects us to the work we are doing here,” says Novac, the plant manager at Mariani Metal Fabricators, where the memorial is being built.

The memorial, to be installed on land near the Lock 3 museum, in St. Catharines, stands in two parts in the Mariani Metal’s warehouse workshop.

The largest is the segment is called the “veil” — a steel wall composed of 400-pound panels that will be jet black on one side and polished mirror on the other. The other part, the “gate”, is a stainless steel monolith that, when finished, will carry the names of the dead.

“I’d say we are about a month away from being finished,” says Novac.

The fabrication of the monument has been more than 80 years in the making.

When the canal opened in 1932, the then-federal minister of railways and canals Robert James Manion hailed the fallen workers as peace-time heroes and pledged that Ottawa would build a memorial to them.

But the memorial never came to be and, over decades, the project faded away.

The effort to make Manion’s unfulfilled promise a reality began in 2013 when local historian and former curator of the St. Catharines Museum Arden Phair pulled together as much existing data on the workers as he could.

By then, local historians Phair was working with had revised the number of workers known to have died to 124 from 115.

The Standard ran a series of articles on the men who died and published an online petition urging all levels of government to build the long-promised memorial. The petition not only produced thousands of signatures but also became a place where the families of fallen workers told their stories, giving local historians more leads to follow.

After the series, a task force including then-St. Catharines Mayor Brian McMullan (and later current Mayor Walter Sendzik), local MPs and representatives from the regional government and local unions was formed to get the memorial off the ground.

The project expanded in scope to include not just those who died during the 1918 to 1932 construction, but also those who dredged the canal from 1932 to 1936, bringing the total number of names to 137.

The initial estimated cost to build the memorial was $450,000. At the time the task force was considering a bronze sculpture, and the estimate was based on the cost of the bronze.

Over time, the projected evolved to its current stage, which will be a small park near the Lock 3 Museum in St. Catharines. Designed by architect Dereck Revington, the memorial will include the black steel monolith with a quote from Manion.

“Peace has its heroes as well as war, and in a construction job of this magnitude, with its daily risk and hazard, the sacrifice of human life seems to be unavoidable,” Manion said in 1932. “In due course we shall see that the names of these workmen are suitably preserved and made an enduring portion of the great structure that rises not only as a monument to their effort and their lives, but to the efforts of the thousands of working men and engineering helpers whose unremitting toil, often in the face of difficulty and discouragement, made possible the triumph of the present hour.”

The larger scope of the project puts the cost at nearly $1 million. Both the City of St. Catharines and Niagara Region councils voted to provide $284,000 to the project. The rest has come from grants from other levels of government and a fundraising campaign led by Greg Wight.

“We’re still doing some fundraising,” said Wight after getting his first look at the nearly finished memorial in Etobicoke Thursday. “We have about $50,000 to $100,000 left to go and this is mostly for landscaping at the site.”

Mariani Metal has worked with Revington on past projects.

“So he comes to us with his plans and we are the ones who have to make that dream become a reality,” said company president Vince Mariani.

Novac said he has to decide how to translate Revington’s design into a physical reality. Once the materials and design details were finalized, he had the individual steel pieces cut by a subcontractor.

Those pieces were then assembled by Novac’s crew of veteran metal workers.

“The average age of our team is around 60-years-old,” says Novac. “It’s an industry issue, because not many young guys want to get into welding.”

The mirrored side of the veil is covered to protect it until the installation, and the back side will be powder-coated in black paint.

Novac said the names on the gate have been cut into a steel plate using 60,000 psi water jets. That plate will be mounted on the gate structure once interior lights have been installed.

The entire memorial will then be shipped to St. Catharines to await installation. Wright said work on the memorial site is expected to begin soon

Mariani Metal is no stranger to building memorials, says Vince Mariani. In 2006, the company built the 270-foot-tall glass and metal memorial for the United States Air Force now installed in Washington, D.C.

Mariani said knowing the memorials they build mean something to the communities where they are installed “put some extra pressure on us.”

“It matters a lot because we know people are going to come to it, and it can affect them deeply,” says Mariani. “We take that very seriously.”

Aside from the memorial itself, the task force is also publishing a book compiling the profiles of the fallen workers published in The Standard.

Kirkpatrick Monuments is installing gravestones for all the fallen workers who have no known grave markers. Most are being installed around Niagara, but some are being installed as far away as Angelica, New York. Niagara resident Suzie Hastings has designed memorial vases for all 137 graves.