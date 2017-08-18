Diversity embraced by Central United Church

Welland Central United Church has welcomed a new minister to lead its congregation.

Martha Lockwood, 55, took on the role at the beginning of August. But Lockwood, who is from Niagara, has been a minister since 1988.

Lockwood first attended The University of Guelph in hopes of becoming a teacher, but she felt it wasn’t her true calling. After taking a class in pastoral studies, she knew her path was to become a minister.

What attracted her to the career was the chance to give back. She said her parents always taught her to help others, so that inspired her. Lockwood said her job has been “incredibly” rewarding and she found she could help a great deal of people through the church.

“That’s what a church family does when it’s functioning properly (it helps),” she said.

Lockwood said religion and the church institution has earned a negative reputation. What she want’s to remind people is that the church people attended 50 years ago or even 20 years ago is much different to the current establishment.

Lockwood said the United Church has been an accepting denomination of Christianity since the 1980s. In 1988 the United Church removed certain barriers that once prevented people from joining. Lockwood some of the barriers prevented people with certain sexual orientations from joining the church.

Lockwood came out as a lesbian in 2008 after decades of hiding her truth. When she interviewed for the position of minister at the Central United Church, she said she didn’t have to tell them she was gay, but she wanted to. Lockwood said everyone has accepted her and her partner Michelle.

The couple, who have been together for five years, will be married this fall.

“I felt extremely welcomed ... I think the world has changed a lot and people realized that your sexuality doesn’t define you, you are who you are.”

Lockwood said her church has a few members from the LGBTQ community. She said the church congregation is welcoming to everyone and stressed it’s a big family.

“The LGBTQ community know they can come here,” she said with a smile.

Lockwood plans to continue many of the church activities already established. The church hosts a variety of community programs, including zumba. There is also a free Sunday Harvest dinner every Sunday which starts during fall when anyone can come and socialize. The dinner starts at about 5 p.m. The church also hosts a Harvest barbecue on the last Sunday of each month at 5 p.m.

A fun addition Lockwood is bringing to Central United Church is an outdoor service on Sept. 3. The service will take place at the park across the street from the church on King Street. Lockwood said members are encouraged to bring their pets to be blessed.

“Last year at my old church we had 15 dogs ... there was no excessive barking and nobody peed on the floor. I blessed a gecko, which was a cute little guy,” Lockwood said with a laugh.

Worship is every Sunday at 10 a.m.

