Worker injured in Thorold

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was pinned by a trailer in Thorold Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS and firefighters were called to the Oxy chemicals plant on Thorold Townline Road near Chippawa Creek Road at about 11:15 a.m.

Ministry of Labour spokeswoman Janet Deline said a worker from ES Fox Constructors was leveling a trailer when the jack stand gave out. The trailer shifted, briefly pinning the worker.

Police said a man was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.