FALLEN WORKERS: Last victim of gate collapse

Léon Dion was the last to die of the ten victims of the Lock 6 gate collapse in August 1928. As a bolter-up man engaged in attaching steel plates to the gate, both he and riveter Alex Wilson managed to hang on to life for two days after the accident, but their head and chest injuries were so profound that recovery had never been expected.

Of the 10, it is notable that Dion was one of only two victims to have been born in Canada. (The other was Chester Overholt of Jordan Station.) Calling Sherbrooke home, Dion had grown up with his 10 brothers and sisters in the village of Beauce-Jonction, Québec (Vallée-Jonction), an important station on the Lévis-to-Sherbrooke railway line. Here, their father worked as a blacksmith.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dion found work in industrial construction as a boilermaker before being conscripted in July 1918 to serve in the Canadian forces. In 1919, he settled in St. Catharines and lived on Woodland Avenue with machinist/boilermaker William Dumont and his wife Orienne.

The largest single influx of French-Canadians to the Niagara region in the 1920s was associated with the creation of “French Town” in Welland for employees at the Empire Cotton Mills plant, but many also came on an individual basis to work in local industry – as did Dion and Dumont.

On the day of the accident Dion was working in a gang of twenty under the supervision of Christopher Wilson, brother of fellow victim Alex Wilson. In conversation with The St Catharines Standard, supervisor Wilson described the severity of the injuries sustained by those who had survived: . . . sixteen have been injured so badly that I do not think they will ever be able to pursue their occupation as riveters again.”

Unmarried, Dion was remembered in a brief news report the day after his death as having settled in St. Catharines after the First World War:

Since that time he has resided here, although for short periods he left the city. His disposition was retiring and though he did not make a large number of friends those that he did make hold him in high esteem. In religion he was a Catholic and attended the Church of the Immaculate Conception (the French Catholic Church).

Dion was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Dion and Anastasie Odesse. He was survived by three sisters: Mrs. Georgiana (William) Carrier, Mrs. Marie Anne (Ernest) Giguère, and Mrs. G.O. Cameron, all of Sherbrooke; and four brothers: T. Dion of Asbestos Mines, Philippe of Chartier, Joseph of Collinsville, and Gustave of Sherbrooke, all in Québec.

Dion’s remains rested briefly at Grobb Bros. funeral chapel in St. Catharines before representatives of the Steel Gates Company accompanied them to the train station for their return to Québec. He was buried in Cimetière Saint-Michel in Sherbrooke.

This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force will be unveiling a memorial to the workers in the fall of 2017. To learn more or to make a donation please visit: www.stcatharines.ca/donate

PROFILE NO. 103

Joseph ‘Léon’ Emile Dion, 33

• Born: June 13, 1894 (Beauce-Jonction, Beauce, Québec)

• Died: August 3, 1928 (Homer Construction Hospital, Grantham Township, from an accident that occurred August 1, 1928 in Section 3, Lock 6, Thorold)

• Cause of Death: Crushed by lock gate

• Occupation: Bolter-up man in a riveting crew, Steel Gates Company Limited

• Burial: Le Cimetière Saint-Michel, Sherbrooke, Québec (Lot 578, Row 8, Monument 2)