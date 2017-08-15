Pick of the litter

Cats up for adoption at the Fort Erie SPCA have it made in the shade.

There are two free-ranging rooms at the animal shelter on Jarvis Street being enjoyed in shifts by about 50 felines that have been the average population in recent months.

The SPCA welcomes dog-walking volunteers, but also invites local animal lovers to visit the comfortable area for cats and kittens. They can be brushed, pet and simply spent time with, said general manager Wendy Trombley.

“We have people who come in on their lunch break because it’s so relaxing,” she said.

The Fort Erie SPCA is located at 410 Jarvis Street and can be contacted at 905-871-2461 or through Facebook.