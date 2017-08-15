Home run for charity fundraiser

A memorial slo-pitch tournament in Stevensville supported several charities last weekend.

Held at Empire Loyalist Park on Ott Road on Saturday, the six-team contest in honour of Gene Hill, pulled in close to $2,000 with each team choosing an organization to donate to.

Most of the participating teams were extensions of squads in the recreational co-ed league who play on Wednesday and Friday nights at the double diamond in Stevensville.

Last week’s action ended in the Hawks defeating the Gordy Gibby Gang in the final game.

Hill’s wife Gwen and son Aaron, along with his brother Derek, sister-in-law Lana and daughter-in-law Samantha, are all members of the Hawks.

Gene played in the local slo-pitch league for many years before he passed away in 2015.