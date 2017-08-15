Beating the heat at the Kinsmen Pool

The Kinsmen Pool has shown its age in recent years, but the public facility is alive and well.

Built 50 years ago, the municipally-owned swimming spot in Fort Erie is in its second full summer since it reopened after a three-year closure due to its poor condition.

Under a lease agreement between the Town and the Fort Erie Underwater Recovery Unit, the pool has been full every day this season for public use as well as swimming lessons, says Ward 2 Coun. Passero, the local politician who has led the charge on behalf of the community pool since the last term of council.

The facility operates on grants, fundraising efforts and donations that can be made on-site at its Gilmore Road location.

“We’ve been very fortunate that the community has been very generous,” said Passero in a recent interview.

The pool reopened halfway through the 2015 season through more than $100,000 in donations, grants, time and materials from various individuals and organizations in town.

The underwater recovery unit is responsible for all operating costs through donations and grants.

Passero also said significant donations were made earlier this year by the Fort Erie Kinettes and the local Zonta Club to cover costs associated with public swimming.

The change rooms at the facility were renovated through funding from the Niagara Community Foundation and Canadian Tire Jumpstart provides the financial support for the swimming lesson program, also allowing it to be offered for free.

Passero said lessons are nearly at capacity and public swimming days are very well-attended. The last term of council chose not to sink more than $10,000 into the pool and three years later – Passero says he is glad to see it being used to its full potential again.

The cost to replace the pool was estimated at more than $2 million in 2011.

“We had a lot of people who didn’t think it was possible to get it reopened,” said Passero.

“I’m very glad we’ve continued to prove them wrong.”

Considering the pool’s age, annual repairs are expected each time a new season starts and Passero said the volunteers who take care of the facility will address them the best they can.

In the Fall, Passero says he will present a strategy to council on how to replace the facility in up to four years.

“I won’t stop until that happens,” he said.

Passero also wants to personally thank the Fort Erie Underwater Recovery Unit for its commitment to the community.

“If it wasn’t for them than I would not have been able to start down the path to reopen the facility. Their willingness to take it over started the ball rolling, and the community has showed its continued desire and need for the facility.”

The pool was built by the Fort Erie Kinsmen Club in 1967.