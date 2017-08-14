Port Colborne legion to remember Dieppe Raid

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 in Port Colborne will be taking time next Friday to remember those who served in the Dieppe Raid during the Second World War.

Bob Saracino, second vice-president of Branch 56, described the raid as a battle that taught a valuable lesson and started the ball rolling toward D-Day in 1944, but at a frightful price.

The Dieppe Raid took place 75 years ago on Aug. 19 and involved nearly 5,000 Canadian troops, of which only 2,210 returned to England, many of whom were wounded. Saracino said 907 Canadians lost their lives as a result of the raid.

He said although there is controversy surrounding the Dieppe Raid, he wants to recognize those who fought and sees the day as important because of how it affected the war from that point forward.

The Legion will be having a short ceremony at King George Park, on Clarence Street at Catharine Street, on Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m., the day before the anniversary of the raid. The public is invited to attend.

Saracino said he will share about the raid and there will be a wreath laying with the colour guard on site.

He said he is looking into whether any Port Colborne residents took part in the battle. While there are a couple names that popped into his head, he wants to confirm the two men did indeed participate in the raid before announcing anything. Should they prove to have been a part of the raid, they will be recognized at the ceremony.

